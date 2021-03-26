Warriors’ Head Coach Discusses Draymond Green Illness

The Golden State Warriors have been plagued this season with injuries, and even most recently in the past few weeks, the team has struggled to keep some of their crucial players on the floor. Entering Thursday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, the team was already without All-Star Steph Curry due to a tailbone injury suffered last week. Right before tipoff, it was also discovered that they would be without their star defensive player, Draymond Green, who head coach Steve Kerr described as “not feeling well.”

Kerr Elaborates on Green

The Warriors were without two of their best players as they took on the Kings Thursday night. Right before the game, Kerr announced that Green would be out for yet another game this season due to illness.

Since there have already been quite a few players out due to COVID-19 protocols, it was only right that we assumed that this was the reason Green was absent in Thursday night’s game. In an interview with reporters before the matchup, Kerr went into detail about what was going on with his starter.

“No, they just weren’t feeling well this morning, and Draymond did not come to shootaround and just is not feeling well at all right now.”

Kerr even went more into detail about the team joining other teams in the NBA with acquiring their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Yeah, we went yesterday to Kaiser, right around the corner from Chase, and I believe about 12 of us got vaccinated, players and coaches, and so I was very happy to receive mine.”

It was also reported that key players like Andrew Wiggins and Kent Bazemore did not receive the vaccine voicing that they would skip it unless it was “forced” upon them due to skepticism about the vaccine.

Concerning Green, Kerr mentioned that he was not sure if Green’s illness was an effect due to the vaccination. It might be likely that Green was just suffering from the side post-vaccine side effects.

Playoff Hopes Without Key Players

What was supposed to be the season that the Warriors returned back on top has slowly become a season where the team is fighting for a playoff spot. Even when healthy, Curry was fighting a losing battle every night, along with Green’s age starting to show and players like Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. simply not providing the support needed for the team to achieve wins.

The team didn’t make any huge moves before the trade deadline besides trading Marquese Chriss and Brad Wanamaker, however, they did manage to save $11 million to go towards their luxury taxes.

Being without their star guard Curry, the team has been experiencing some challenging tasks getting the group in sync offensively. Green was also another tragic loss to the team being that they are fighting to get a spot in the playoffs. The Warriors suffered another blowout loss to the Kings with the final score being 141-119. This loss officially dropped them below .500 now with a 22-23 record. The team has now lost three games in a row and are only two games ahead of the Kings for a Western Conference playoff spot.

