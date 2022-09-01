Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Calls Out NBA Superstar

This past decade has been dominated by the Golden State Warriors. They have won four of the last eight championships and they have been the home of some of the greatest players in NBA history. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have established themselves as an all-time great trio.

But they aren’t the only Warriors figures who have become some of the best in the business. Head coach Steve Kerr has emerged as one of the winningest figures in league history. He won five titles as a player and now has four as the head coach of the Warriors.

Obviously, Kerr has had the benefit of coaching some elite talent, but he’s also done a great job of organizing those players and getting the best out of all of them. Right now, Kerr is in Egypt with the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Africa event, and during an interview FilGoal, he was asked about which current-day NBA player he would like to coach. His response? Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis, I would like to coach Giannis, he’s a great player, but he seems like a great person as well,” Kerr told reporters.

Play

سيتف كير: أحب مصر ومن الشرف لي مقابة محمد صلاح.. وأتمنى تدريب هذا اللاعب وأعرف الزمالك جيدا SUBSCRIBE ► bit.ly/2qPtUOA Watch FilGoal exclusive Videos Here ► bit.ly/32KNtVD ►TWITTER: twitter.com/FilGoal ►FACEBOOK: facebook.com/FilGoal/ ►WEBSITE: filgoal.com/?top=true ►Instagram: instagram.com/filgoal/ ►Fantasy FilGoal: fantasy.filgoal.com/ 2022-08-31T16:04:42Z

Considering Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant NBA players in recent memory, it’s relatively unsurprising that Kerr would enjoy coaching him. But for now, he’ll have to settle for the greatest shooter of all time.

The Warriors coach spent some time in Egypt growing up and even attended Cairo American College (CAC) for three years while he was visiting his late father there. During an interview with ESPN, he spoke about what it means to be back in Egypt.

Kerr: ‘It’s Great to be Visiting’

Despite spending three years of his teenage life in Cairo, Kerr said that he hadn’t been back in a while and jumped at the opportunity to visit. He brought multiple members of his family to the city for a visit.

“I wanted to come to Cairo [for Basketball Without Borders], I haven’t been back here since 1985

“I brought my family — I brought my wife, my daughter, her husband — it’s great to be visiting Egypt again, and doing so while coaching and being a part of BWB made it a perfect trip,” Kerr told ESPN.

Kerr even mentioned that he got the chance to visit CAC and meet with their basketball teams, as well as some coaches and teachers.

“I had a chance to visit the [CAC] campus a couple of days ago and go talk to the school teams, boys’ and girls’ teams, visit some of the coaches and the teachers, so it was a great experience,” Kerr revealed.

In addition, Kerr spoke about Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah, who he visited in England this past month.

Kerr: ‘Impressed By His Character’

A viral photo of Kerr with Salah and other Liverpool FC players recently went viral on Twitter. During his talk with ESPN reporters, Kerr spoke highly of the superstar.

“I was just so impressed by his character and what he had done in his hometown, helping to build a school.

“I knew how beloved he was in Egypt, so I said: ‘That’s my guy!’ I wanted to cheer for Mohamed Salah and when I found out he played for Liverpool, I said: ‘OK, that’s my team!’ So, I’ve been a Liverpool fan ever since,” said Kerr.

With a basketball legend! pic.twitter.com/NVMLOvtvCf — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 28, 2022

Kerr has lots of Egyptian connections, and with his love for Antetokounmpo, maybe a trip to Greece could be next.