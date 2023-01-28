Steve Kerr Unveils Reason for Snubbing James Wiseman as Trade Deadline Approaches

The Golden State Warriors seem to be turning things around a bit. They’ve won three of their last four games and four of their last six games. That includes two wins in a row against the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In their win over the Raptors, Stephen Curry led the way, but the more impressive feat came off the bench, as three Golden State players scored 10 or more points. However, despite Kevon Looney dealing with foul trouble, James Wiseman was displaced in the rotation by JaMychal Green. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr explained this decision.

“We just decided to go with JaMychal,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You know, we thought about going with Wise, but JaMychal has been playing well in the last few games, and so we gave him those minutes. But James could find himself out there next game. You know, it’s it’s just day to day and just got to stay ready. Which he will.”

Wiseman has been sent to the G League multiple times this season, as he has struggled to churn in consistent performances for the Warriors this year. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has dealt with bad injury luck and missed the entirety of his sophomore season. And with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Warriors may have to make a decision regarding his long-term status on the team.

So far this year, he has only appeared in 19 of the team’s 49 games this season and is playing 12.7 minutes per contest – down from the 21.4 minutes per game he played in his rookie season. Wiseman is averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game on 60.9%.

Meanwhile, Green played very well in the minutes he got against the Raptors. The veteran big man put up 10 points and six boards in 15:32 of court time. Meanwhile, Wiseman picked up a DNP.

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: ‘I Feel Bad for Him’

The DNP for Wiseman comes at a very unfortunate time for the young star. With Looney in foul trouble, it was a perfect opportunity for him to earn playing time, but he didn’t even step foot on the court. And during a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Damon & Ratto, Kerr spoke about feeling bad for the situation Wiseman is currently in.

“I think that’s a fair question,” Kerr said when asked if the team feels obligated to either play Wiseman or trade him. “One of the things I tell James from time to time, is that I feel bad for him because of the circumstances. He’s had a tough go with the injuries, the injuries definitely set him back. But the bottom line is he’s a really talented young guy playing on a veteran team.”

Nick Nurse Praises Warriors After Being Bested

After the Golden State’s win over Toronto, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse sent a message on the Warriors, praising their movement and three-point shooting.

“For sure. They are,” Nurse said via the Raptors’ official YouTube channel. The level and quantity of shooters, [the] speed that they run and cut, nobody else has that when they’re rolling. It’s just, it’s a challenge. I say that, ‘They run really fast and you better be ready to run fast with them, and change directions.’”