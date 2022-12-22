Steve Kerr Sends Strong Message on James Wiseman’s Future With Warriors

To say that this season hasn’t gone to plan for the Golden State Warriors would be an understatement. Fresh off of an NBA title, they headed into this season with high hopes. Sure, they lost a few pieces in free agency, but the championship core is still intact.

Unfortunately, the youngsters who the team hoped would fill in the gaps haven’t panned out, with James Wiseman being one of them. He’s struggled to meet expectations, and when asked about his future with the squad, head coach Steve Kerr said they’re taking things day by day.

“We’re really approaching this day-to-day with James,” Kerr said. “We’ll see what happens roster-wise. JaMychal [Green] being sick put James in the rotation. There’s no set schedule or plan, just taking it game by game.”

Green was signed to a contract this summer, most likely as a replacement option for Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica. However, the Warriors are still looking for a go-to backup center, and the hope was that Wiseman could be that guy.

The young big man has already been sent down to the G League multiple times this season as he continues to struggle to adapt to the NBA level. Wiseman has appeared in 16 of the Warriors’ 33 games so far this season and is playing 13.5 minutes per contest. He is averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 61.8% shooting from the field.

James Wiseman Discusses Career Night vs. Nets

Despite his recent struggles, Wiseman still has a ton of potential. Just a few short years ago, he was the second-overall pick in the draft, so the Warriors clearly believed in him. And just recently, he put up some career-high numbers.

In Golden State’s blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Wiseman dropped a career-high 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 shooting from distance. He also added six boards and two assists.

After the game, Wiseman said it felt good to get some NBA reps in after spending time in the G League.

“I was in the G [League] for like a whole month just getting my reps in and stuff, so just to be able to be blessed to come back here … and just to be able to get the reps in, like in the league, it’s a great feeling to have, even though we got beat. But it’s cool, though,” Wiseman explained.

Insider Believes James Wiseman Will Be Traded

While Wiseman may still have a ton of potential, some believe that he should leave Golden State in order to get there. NBA insider Keith Smith of Spotrac said that he thinks Wiseman isn’t going to develop in Golden State and will be traded by the deadline this year.

“I’m not out on James Wiseman. I am, however, out on James Wiseman with the Warriors. It’s never going to happen for him there. I think he can still be a player. Young centers often take a while, but the Warriors don’t have a while. I think he’s moved by the trade deadline,” Smith tweeted.