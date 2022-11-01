Steve Kerr Sends Brutal Message to Young Warriors Big Man

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been playing up to par so far this season. They are 3-4 on the season and have one of the worst defenses in the NBA. And on top of that, there aren’t enough minutes to go around, as they have a ton of talent on the roster.

In turn, Steve Kerr has been forced to make some tough decisions. As they attempt to compete for another championship, not all of the team’s young players will crack the rotation every night. That was the case for James Wiseman a couple of games ago against the Charlotte Hornets.

Wiseman only earned 4:43 of court time against the Hornets, and after the game, Kerr had a message for the young big man. He said that he told Wiseman to get “right back at it,” as they had a game the very next day.

“Another game tomorrow,” Kerr said. “That’s what I texted him right after the game. I said, ‘Another game tomorrow and right back at it,’ and that’s how the NBA works. He understood.”

Steve Kerr shares what he told James Wiseman after he didn't come back in yesterday's game following three fouls in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/wIKnCsqrYf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2022

The big man picked up three fouls in the first quarter against the Hornets and did not re-enter the game after he was subbed out. He shot 0-of-2 from the field and recorded just a single rebound on the stat sheet.

“We got back in the game going small,” Kerr explained. “That’s the one thing that gave us an advantage last night, so sometimes that’s how it works. But that means [Wiseman’s] got to bounce back and be ready to go tonight [Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.”

On the second night of their back-to-back after the Hornets game, Golden State faced off against the Pistons. Wiseman played 13:03 and put up six points and four rebounds.

Young Forward Fed Up With Warriors

While Wiseman may be understanding of the situation, another youngster on the Warriors isn’t as content. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Jonathan Kuminga is quickly growing irritated with his situation in Golden State.

“The guy you worry about is Kuminga,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The stuff that was said about him, about his work ethic and all of that, the reality is, he wasn’t playing, and he was frustrated. Everyone knew it last year. With the Warriors, they have been lucky that everyone that they have kind of falls in line. Moody, Wiseman, I think those guys get it. But Kuminga wants to play.”

Kuminga hasn’t been playing regular minutes so far this season, and it doesn’t seem like he enjoys waiting his turn.

“He has never been in this situation, and it is obviously hard for him,” the executive continued. “He could probably average 12, 15 points a game if he played regular minutes. He knows that. But the way the team is built, he has to wait, and it does not seem like waiting is in his DNA.”

Warriors Star Sounds Off on ‘Pissed Off’ Teammates

Earlier this season, Stephen Curry addressed the potential issues with playing time, saying that it could lead to some “pissed off” players.

“There’s difficulties that comes with people pissed off coming off the court knowing they didn’t play that night,” Curry said. “So you have to be patient with it.”

Right now, Wiseman seems fine playing his role and working his way into the rotation, but Kuminga? That could be a different story.