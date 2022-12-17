Steve Kerr Singles Out James Wiseman Amid Warriors Trade Rumblings

Depth has been a real issue for the Golden State Warriors this season. After losing Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica this past offseason, their youngsters and replacement signings haven’t quite lived up to expectations.

In turn, there have been a lot of trade rumblings surrounding the Warriors. One player, in particular, who has been thrown in rumors is big man James Wiseman. Despite that, head coach Steve Kerr recently praised his play in the Warriors’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I thought James did a really nice job on both ends tonight,” Kerr said. “He got to the dunker, he made himself available. They had several plays where they just stayed back with him and we got open threes early in the fourth when we put him out there. We had three or four open threes and one of the reasons they were open is because James was right at the rim and as that lob threat, the defense pulled in. And I thought he did a nice job defensively, too, kind of playing cat and mouse on pick-and-roll. He’s gotten a lot better over the last few weeks with all the practicing in Santa Cruz and the game action, the reps. It was fun to watch James play.”

Golden State has sent Wiseman down the G League multiple times this season. He’s played 11 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors this year and has put up solid numbers. Wiseman has played 27.8 minutes per contest in those appearances.

Meanwhile, he’s only appeared in 13 games for the main roster this season, playing 12.5 minutes per contest. The big man has been averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 58.6% shooting from the floor.

James Wiseman Linked to Hornets as Trade Destination

At just 21 years old, Wiseman still has plenty of time to turn into the elite player many thought he would be. He’s just a couple of years removed from being the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

That being said, since the Warriors are looking to compete for a championship with the current core, trading Wiseman could help improve the roster. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that the Charlotte Hornets could be a potential trade destination.

“That’s why casting a wide net for hidden gems makes sense, too,” Buckley wrote. “Buying low on Wiseman or Bamba could prove a stroke of genius should either young big finally solve this franchise’s longstanding issues at the center spot.”

Warriors Urged to Trade Young Players

Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody are three former lottery picks who the team trusted to lead Golden State’s bench heading into the season. However, with how much the team has struggled, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report thinks it could be time for them to trade their youth for win-now talent.

“The team may stay the course and let them grow into roles, but if the Warriors feel they need actual ready-to-win value to replace players they lost in free agency (Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., etc.), that may come at the expense of their youth movement.

“Rebuilding franchises would undoubtedly have interest, which could lead to multi-team deals. It may be the surefire way for Golden State to stay on top, although it may sacrifice its future,” Pincus wrote.