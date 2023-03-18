Steve Kerr Sends Message on Jonathan Kuminga After Warriors Lose to Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors just can’t seem to find their footing. Every time they string together a few wins, they pile up some losses immediately after, causing them to drop in the standings again. And the biggest issue has been their inability to win on the road.

On Saturday night, their road woes continued. They dropped a game to the Memphis Grizzlies in brutal fashion, failing to come close at any point after the first few minutes of the game. After the contest, Steve Kerr spoke about Jonathan Kuminga, who was one of the few bright spots in the game.

“Yeah, JK [Kuminga] was great,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He played both ends. Knocked down his threes. Rebounded well. That was the biggest thing. That’s the thing that we’re looking for all the time. He had eight rebounds tonight. Three offensive. If he adds that to his game consistently, it’ll change everything for him. And so, we’re gonna stay on him about that. And he’s a young guy, so he’s learning so much every single day, and he’s making strides. So, very happy with his development.”

On a night when no one could get things going, Kuminga did just that. The entire starting lineup faltered when it came to scoring the ball, but he chipped in with some solid play off the bench. And while it didn’t matter in the scope of the game, it’s a good sign for his development moving forward.

The big man led the team in scoring against Memphis. Kumigna finished the game with 24 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Donte DiVincenzo Sounds Off After Hawks Loss

Golden State’s loss to the Grizzlies marks their third in a row, and they just loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. After that game, Donte DiVincenzo spoke about having to play while down guys.

“I think it’s more mental after the game,” DiVincenzo said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Leading into the game tonight, I don’t think anybody was thinking about whatever the losing streak was on the road or whatever our struggles were. I think we were in a good place, and I think that’s consistent. I think we’re starting the game off in a good spot. And I think, like I said, when they make the run, I think we have to stay together through the run. We’re going to make our run at some point. So, just that togetherness, I think, needs to be there a little bit more. But it’s also tough when you have 10 guys. Dray’s [Draymond Green] out, and Andre [Iguodala] and Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins] and Gary [Payton II]. It’s tough, but I think we still have the firepower to win games on the road. And I think is tomorrow’s a big opportunity for us to bounce back and actually play a full 48 together.”

Trae Young Shows Love to Stephen Curry

In other news, Hawks star Trae Young showed love to Stephen Curry after the Warriors’ loss to Atlanta.

“I mean, he’s been like my big bro since I got into the league and even before that,” Young said via NBA on ESPN. “He’s always giving me advice, and I just appreciate him. He’s one of the guys who set the blueprint for guys like me to come into the league and take over. So, it’s a blessing to be able to have a guy like him to give me advice.”