Steve Kerr Delivers Long Speech on Jonathan Kuminga Ahead of Warriors-Kings

As the Golden State Warriors get prepped for a playoff run, they will need everybody to be on the same page. After bringing home an NBA Championship last season, they’ve struggled in a lot of key areas, and if they want to win another title, everyone needs to be at their best.

One of the players who has taken on a larger role for the Warriors this year has been second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. After the Warriors’ recent practice ahead of their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Kuminga’s development.

“I think he’s doing great, given that he started playing basketball late in his life, relatively speaking, and this is just his second year in the league playing on a championship team, with a lot of expectations,” Kerr said via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel. “That’s not easy. So, I think he’s handled everything really well. A lot of ups and downs. But the improvement has been consistent, and that’s the main thing. He continues to work, he continues to get better, and I think he’ll be dramatically better a couple of years from now. But where he is now, as somebody who can help us win, he’s an important part of our team.”

With multiple key pieces – such as Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica – leaving the team over the summer, Kuminga has had the chance to earn consistent minutes. Now, with the playoffs staring him in the face, Golden State will need him to play at a high level.

Steve Kerr Praises Warriors’ Kevon Looney

In addition, Kerr also had some kind words for Warriors big man Kevon Looney, calling him the “moral compass” of the team.

“[Looney] is definitely our moral compass,” Kerr told the hosts of 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs.” “He’s the guy who’s there every single day, doing exactly what he should be doing and setting an example for everybody else. He’s perfect in that role because his role changes so often. He’s gone in and out of the starting lineup, this year and in past years, but it never affects his preparation, never affects his energy, his mood, if I play him for 10 minutes or if I play him for 35, you get the exact same effort. For him to be able to be the example for all of our younger players, for me to be able to say to JK [Jonathan Kuminga] and Jordan [Poole] and Moses [Moody] and all of these young guys ‘watch Loon, go about your business like Kevon, he’s the ultimate pro.’ I can’t tell you how valuable that is to have on our team.”

Andrew Wiggins Speaks Out on Warriors Playoffs

Andrew Wiggins shooting his way around the arc after practice. He’ll be speaking with reporters shortly. pic.twitter.com/alZs3x22WN — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) April 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins recently spoke about how he is approaching the NBA Playoffs ahead of his impending return to the court.

“I’m approaching these playoffs the same way, just going in there and leaving it all on the floor,” Wiggins said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m trying to get every rebound, trying to defend full-court, trying to score the ball. Whatever I can do to help us win.”