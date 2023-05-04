Steve Kerr Sends Message to Jonathan Kuminga After Benching in Warriors Loss

Jonathan Kuminga didn’t see the floor for the Golden State Warriors in their Game 1 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. The 20-year-old was a DNP-coach’s decision as he wasn’t able to crack Steve Kerr’s 10-man rotation.

At Wednesday’s practice, Kerr was asked of his decision to sit Kuminga in Tuesday’s series opener, at which point he shifted focus to veteran big man JaMychal Green, who saw his first true opportunity of the postseason in Game 1.

“The playoffs are tough in that regard,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “JaMychal just got through basically not playing six of the seven games against Sacramento because it just wasn’t an ideal matchup. The opponent changes, you see the opportunity for JaMychal to play in a game last night. He stays ready. He comes out, knocks down a couple of jumpers. That’s what the playoffs are about. Every game is different, every series is different.”

Golden State’s man in charge went on to add that a player in Kuminga’s situation needs to stay ready, in case the opportunity to impress comes along.

“It’s on every player,” Kerr said. “I tell all our guys to stay ready for whatever opportunity comes your way. Injuries happen, matchups change, but it’s not an easy job to all of a sudden get out there and play after sitting for a week or two. It’s all part of it.”

Kerr acknowledged that there’s a possibility that he turns to Kuminga as an extra big man to help guard Lakers star Anthony Davis.

“He could be seen that way,” Kerr said. “That could change. The series could go that route, and that’s why he has to stay ready.”

Tuesday’s DNP marked the second of the playoffs for Kuminga. After averaging just under 21 minutes per game in the regular season, the young big man has combined to play just 27 total minutes in last five appearances.

Steve Kerr Wasn’t Upset by Jordan Poole’s Heave in Warriors Loss

Kerr has been standing by his young guys quite a bit this week. After the tough defeat in Game 1, he defended Jordan Poole, who was under fire for a questionable shot attempt with the game on the line. Poole threw up a 28-footer with about 10 seconds to play, rather than moving the ball in an effort to get a better look.

Despite the scrutiny online, Poole’s head coach had his back.

“I knew somebody was going to be wide open if we could just get the ball out and Steph did a great job,” Kerr praised via NBA Interviews on YouTube. “He got the ball out of the trap and Jordan was wide open, and pretty good look, and you know, that’s a shot he can hit. So really, happy with that possession, and again, Jordan hit his six threes already. So it’s a great shot for us.”

Stephen Curry Has ‘No Doubts’ on Jordan Poole’s Miss in Warriors Loss

Superstar point guard Stephen Curry echoed the message of his coach. He told reporters that he had “no doubts or regrets” about the final shot from Poole.

“He had made six of ‘em tonight,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It was decisive and it was a shot he was open. Considering how they guarded us that possession – trapping me at halfcourt and Draymond [Green] swinging it over – it’s one of those where it’s kinda in a rhythm shot. I’m sure he felt pretty good about it, that’s why he shot it. There’s no doubt or regrets on that. It’s just a make-or miss situation. [I’ve got] a lot of trust in his ability to put the ball in the basket.”