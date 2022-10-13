Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Jordan Poole’s Contract Extension

Despite winning the NBA Championship just a couple of months ago, the Golden State Warriors’ wasn’t focused on celebrations. Instead, talks of future contract situations quickly took over and dominated headlines for the majority of the summer.

Over the course of the next two seasons, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins will be in need of contract extensions. Unfortunately, with how deep into the cap the Warriors are, it’s highly unlikely that they retain all four players.

That means the team will have some very tough decisions to make. Will they choose to keep the championship core together? Or will they decide to prioritize youth? They could go either way, but head coach Steve Kerr noted that he hopes Poole re-signs with the team.

“There’s a reason Jordan is who he is right now,” Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Especially considering where he was coming out of Michigan, a late first-round pick, struggling his first few months in the league. There’s a reason he’s in this position, about to sign a big extension, hopefully. He’s just tough. He’s mentally tough and physically tough and ultra confident in his game.”

Obviously, this is likely just Kerr showing his support for one of the team’s top players. However, considering the team can’t afford to pay everybody, it’s interesting to note his faith in Poole. Does that mean they’ll end up prioritizing his deal over others’?

The Warriors need to extend Poole by October 17, or he will enter restricted free agency next offseason.

But while Kerr showed his support, he also acknowledged an area where he needs to improve.

Kerr Urges Poole to Improve Defense

There’s no guarantee that an extension gets done, but Kerr did express his excitement for Poole. At the same time, however, he said that he wants the young guard to improve on the defensive end.

“We’re all excited for Jordan and the position he’s in,” Kerr said. “We’ll see whether something gets done. But I’m just thrilled for him because you always root for the guys who put the work in. … The thing I’ve told him is that I would like to play him a lot more in this year’s playoffs. The improvement has to come at the defensive end, and I think it will. He works really hard in the weight room. Our strength coaches tell me he’s one of our strongest players, so it’s really a matter of continuing his progression defensively.”

Kerr even said that Poole’s defense will determine whether or not he can take the leap to an All-Star player.

Can Poole Be an All-Star?

Poole can do it all on the offensive end. He’s a great shooter, can create his own shot, and has proven to be a perfect Stephen Curry replacement. However, Kerr believes that improvements on the defensive end will determine whether or not he’ll be an All-Star.

“Offensively, we saw last year what he’s got, and that continues,” Kerr explained. “He showed that tonight, so none of that surprised me as good as he was. I thought we saw that a lot last year, so it’s really at the defensive end that will determine, can he take another leap and become an All-Star player?”

So, as Poole and his agents continue to negotiate his contract extension, keep an eye out for improvements on the defensive end. That’s what Kerr will be looking for.