Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors Guard Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors are overloaded with talent. For the majority of their current dynasty, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have led the way. However, this past year, guys like Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and Jordan Poole emerged as important contributors.

Wiggins is a two-way star, Looney is a dominant rebounder, and Poole looks like a younger version of Curry when he’s at his best. All three played crucial roles in Golden State’s title run last season, but according to head coach Steve Kerr, there’s still room for improvement.

During an interview with Damon and Ratto of 95.7 The Game, Kerr spoke about Poole and what he can do to get better next season. He said that while there isn’t much room for improvement on the offensive end, Poole needs to focus on his defense.

“I don’t know that he can do anything more to step up offensively,” Kerr said. “So the area where he can still improve is at the defensive end.”

Steve Kerr believes Jordan Poole can build off his breakout 2021-22 season https://t.co/aFscjTCxCF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 10, 2022

The young guard is set to play a big role in Golden State for years to come, barring any contract issues next summer. He’s shown a ton of potential in the past two years and looks primed to take over the team’s backcourt once Curry retires.

Kerr also noted Poole’s playoff success last season.

Poole Excelled During Playoffs

Offense has always come naturally for Poole, but it takes a little extra effort for him to be great on the defensive end. Kerr mentioned that, during the postseason last year, Poole looked fully engaged on both ends, and it made a noticeable difference.

“I thought last year in the playoffs when he was fully engaged and really playing with physicality, he showed he can be a legit two-way player, but he knows he hasn’t become that consistently. And so that’s the next step for Jordan,” Kerr explained.

Still can’t believe Jordan poole hit this shot in a nba finals game pic.twitter.com/lfDamRDsNs — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) September 2, 2022

Poole played in all 22 playoff games for the Warriors last year, starting five of them. He averaged 17.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 50.8% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

However, Poole isn’t the only player Kerr discussed during his interview. He also talked about Thompson.

Thompson Should Improve Next Season

Last year, Thompson made his triumphant return to the court after missing over two seasons of action. He played well, but according to Kerr, he should be even more consistent next year.

“Klay is just on cloud nine right now,” Kerr said. “He can’t wait for camp to start, and I would expect him to be more consistent this year, just having that conditioning base underneath him, and that consistency of good health and being able to train all summer.”

Plus, Kerr noted that Thompson has been having a great offseason.

“We texted the other day, and he is just having such a great summer,” Kerr explained. “He’s in such a wonderful place now that he’s back and he’s healthy, and his brother Trayce [Thompson] is hitting home runs for the Dodgers.”

From what he said during the interview, Kerr seems confident that both Poole and Thompson could have great seasons next year.