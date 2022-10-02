Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Jordan Poole

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have established an elite core group of players. For the past decade, they’ve dominated the league, winning four championships in the past eight seasons. The players who have been there for all four? Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.

Those four players have won four championships together, and while lots of other guys have helped out along the way, it would be impossible to take away from the bond that they have created with one another. However, another person deserves to be thrown into that group – head coach Steve Kerr.

While discussing some recent banter between Thompson, Curry, and Poole, Kerr lumped Poole in with the stars. He said that it’s healthy for them to joke with one another and will help Poole feel like he’s a bigger part of the group.

“It’s healthy,” Kerr said (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic). “Jordan now is part of the group. You have to earn that by performing in the playoffs. I think that’s where the vets will really embrace you. But at the same time, you gotta back it up every year. I think there’s a healthy vibe right now of Jordan feeling like he’s a big part of the group, but the older guys still having fun with him.”

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combine to win the duo 3-point contest in Tokyo. Easily beat the Jordan Poole, Moses Moody pairing. pic.twitter.com/FMjgQekqhS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2022

Poole played a major role in the Warriors’ championship run last season and is due for a big-time payday on his next deal. Golden State has until October 17 to hand him an extension, or he will enter restricted free agency next offseason.

Kerr’s comments come after Thompson poked fun at Poole for losing the three-point contest.

Thompson Jokes With Poole

During Warriors training camp, Curry, Thompson, and Poole were among the players who competed in a three-point competition. Curry and Thompson, who are two of the greatest three-point shooters of all time, were on the same team, while Poole was on an opposing team.

The Splash Brothers ended up winning, and Thompson was asked about it afterward. He said that it felt great to compete with Curry instead of against him but also took a shot at Poole in the process.

“I love shooting the basketball, especially on the same team as Steph. I’ve gone against him twice in the three-point shootout, so it was nice to have a combination of great shooting. And it was nice to humble Jordan Poole,” Thompson said with a smile.

Klay Thompson after winning the Tokyo 3-point contest with Steph Curry “It was nice to humble Jordan Poole” pic.twitter.com/nWkxBggnrw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2022

Poole plays with a ton of confidence when on the court, but while he may be a great shooter, it would be tough to compete with the tandem of Curry and Thompson.

Circling back to Thompson, he also recently spoke out about some struggles he went through this summer.

Thompson Discusses ‘Mental Block’

Last season, Thompson returned to the court for the first time in over two seasons. And while he was able to get back onto the court this past year, he said he struggled with a “mental block” this offseason due to his past injuries.

“I didn’t play a lot this summer. It was hard to,” Thompson stated. “Especially what I went through the last summer I was healthy, popping my Achilles. It was really hard for me to get out there. Just mentally, it was hard.”

Klay opens up about a “mental block” he faced regarding pick-up basketball this summer pic.twitter.com/YZf5j7M9AN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 1, 2022

As the Warriors continue to develop their core, Curry, Thompson, and Poole will have to continue to gel together on and off the court.