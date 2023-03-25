Steve Kerr Sends Message on Jordan Poole After Warriors Beat 76ers

The Golden State Warriors have not had the season they hoped to have last year after winning the NBA Championship. With just a few short weeks left until the postseason, the Warriors need to stay focused on the goal ahead of them – making a playoff run.

On Friday night, they took care of business against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr had some high praise for Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

“Yeah, I mean, he had such a great playoff run last year,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Had so many big games for us. And tonight, something about it felt like last year in that playoff run, when Jordan is just attacking and knocking down shots but also getting to the line. Just giving us an entirely different dimension offensively, and that’s when he’s at his best. I thought he really competed down the stretch defensively as well. He was magnificent tonight.”

If the Warriors want to be at their best, they need Poole to be at his best. As Kerr mentioned, he was a crucial part of their playoff run last season, and if they want to get back to the Finals or at least compete in the postseason, they’ll need him at the top of his game.

He was on fire on Wednesday night against the 76ers. Poole ended the night with 33 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Steve Kerr Shouts Out Warriors Bench

After the Warriors’ recent win over the Dallas Mavericks, Kerr praised Poole and the rest of the team’s bench unit for their stellar play.

“We have to treat every game now like it’s a playoff game because that’s basically what it is,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re fighting with seven other teams. Trying to jockey for either playoff position or an actual playoff berth or a Play-In birth, depending on how it all plays out. I talked with you last week, and we spoke about how much every game matters now and how our guys just have to go out and compete and play. We’re down a lot of players right now with injuries. I was really inspired just watching guys come off the bench and play well. [Jonathan] Kuminga was amazing tonight JaMychal Green gave us huge minutes off the bench. [Anthony] Lamb, Moses [Moody], JP [Poole] made some big plays. So, it’s great. Guys are competing, and they’re fighting.”

Stephen Curry Praises Jonathan Kuminga

In other news, Stephen Curry recently praised Kuminga for his recent stretch of play.

“He’s showing his ability was a two-way guy,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Being comfortable out there, taking on the challenge defensively and also finding his spots offensively. Cutting. Using his athleticism. He knocked down two threes in the first half, I think. So, just to know he’s just getting more comfortable as time goes on with what we’re asking him to do defensively, and him finding his sweet spots in our system. I hope he’s having fun doing it as well because it’s obviously showing up in the statute and helping us win, but it’s also- that eye test says that he looks comfortable out there. So, that means a lot.”