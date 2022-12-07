Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest on Kevin Durant While Backing Steph Curry

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have employed lots of talent. At their peak, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were all All-Stars, and they had Kevin Durant leading the way, too.

During a recent interview with Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated, Steve Kerr spoke about Durant and how he compares to Curry. He said that while Durant is the most talented player in the league, Curry is more impactful for Golden State.

“KD, to me, remains even now the most talented player in the league,” Kerr said. “His frame, his size – 6’11” – his ability to protect the rim defensively and then get any shot he wants offensively. But Steph was more impactful to our team because of the pace and because of the frenetic flow of his game, and how everybody chased him everywhere and how much it opened up. We’ve always struggled without Steph, where we’ve been able to win a lot of games without other key guys, including Kevin. So to me, it’s two different questions.”

Stephen Curry on LeBron James and Kevin Durant not being in this stage of the playoffs: “You're still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain't like they're just going to ride off into the sunset either.” pic.twitter.com/yNSW2XR6Yt — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) April 30, 2022

Curry is putting up MVP-caliber stats this year, but the Warriors have gotten off to a rocky start. The star point guard has appeared in 23 of the team’s 25 games thus far, playing 34.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 49.9% shooting from the field and 43.2% shooting from three-point range.

As for Durant, he’s still trying to get the Brooklyn Nets over the hump, putting up some impressive numbers of his own. Durant has played in every one of the Nets’ games so far this year. He’s averaging 29.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 55.3% shooting from the floor and 33.9% shooting from distance.

Curry Discusses Viral Video

The Warriors point guard recently went viral on social media for a video of him nailing five half-court shots in a row. Twitter went berserk, but it was eventually revealed that the video was fake.

Curry spoke about the clip, noting that it’s the “ultimate compliment” that people thought the video could have been real.

“I’ll let them be the judge of that but it’s an ultimate compliment to probably be amazed by it but not think it’s outlandish that it could be real,” Curry said. “But we had some fun with it. The Sports Illustrated team coming with some heat. I did make two of them, just in case anybody was wondering.”

The viral video of Steph making five full-court shots in a row was fake, but he wanted to make sure everyone knew he did make two of them 😂 pic.twitter.com/T6h51sVvCH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 6, 2022

Warriors Star Ranks Curry on Huge List

In addition, Draymond Green recently took to the Throwing Bones podcast to list his top five players of all time. He placed Curry among them, but LeBron James was the top guy in his rankings.

“My top five is LJ number one, MJ number two, Kob number three, Steph number four, and Shaq number five,” Green said. “Bron started in ’03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did.”

No Durant to be found, but it’s unsurprising to see Green place his long-time teammate on the list.