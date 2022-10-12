Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors Big Man After Draymond Green Punishment

The Golden State Warriors have been thrust on an unwanted roller coaster ride over the past week. Draymond Green got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice, and while it was just a story at one point, once the video got leaked, it blew up into an even bigger mess.

Since then, Green has publicly apologized to Poole, Poole’s family, and the team, stating that he would be taking a few days away from the team to recalibrate. He also noted that it would be up to the team to do what they see fit in regard to punishment.

While discussing that, head coach Steve Kerr also mentioned that one player, in particular, helped them make decisions on the situation. Big man Kevon Looney played a crucial role in those matters, and Kerr is eternally grateful to have him around.

“Loon is incredible,” Kerr said. “This guy has so much wisdom. He’s so quiet that if you don’t pay attention, you may not realize it. He has become the moral compass of our team. He’s a special human being. Special. And he was a key instrument in everything that we’ve had going the last week to try to get things back on track. I’ll ride with Loon forever. This is a special man.”

Steve Kerr said that Kevon Looney was a "key instrument" in the handling of the Draymond Green situation. "I'll ride with Loon forever. This is a special man." pic.twitter.com/VIndnRz57m — KNBR (@KNBR) October 12, 2022

Looney will be entering his eighth year with the team, but this past season was by far his most important. He played in every single game for the Warriors – regular season and playoffs – and stepped it up in the playoffs when the team needed him the most. The 26-year-old earned a lucrative contract extension because of that.

As for Green’s actual punishment, it’s lighter than a lot of people initially assumed.

Green Will Be Fined, Re-Join Team Thursday

According to Kerr, Green will not be suspended from the team, as was heavily speculated. GM Bob Myers said that Green was unlikely to miss games, but that was before the video got leaked. Once that happened, many assumed that Green would have to be suspended.

Instead, Kerr said that fining Green and allowing him to return to practice on Thursday was the best way to move forward.

“We feel like we have a great feel for our team. We’ve got a lot of continuity on this team, so Bob and I know our players extremely well,” Kerr stated. “We feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward. It’s never easy no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It’s not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here. It’s really serious stuff.”

Play

Warriors Talk | Steve Kerr Provides Update on Draymond Green Steve Kerr met with the media following the Warriors' preseason victory over the Portland Trail Blazers and provided an update on Draymond Green. 2022-10-12T06:16:44Z

That being said, the head coach admitted that it was a lengthy process.

Kerr: ‘It’s Been an Exhaustive Process’

Once the video was leaked to the public, the perspective of the situation changed immensely. Kerr said that the team took a while to make the right decision, consulting everybody along the way.

“We have spent the last week in deep discussions with all of our key figures in the organization, including Jordan and Draymond of course, Steph, all of our players, Bob, myself, and I can tell you there have been a lot of conversations, individual, one-on-one discussions, players-only discussions,” Kerr explained. “Everything that you can think of … all the different combinations that are possible to have in a conversation, we’ve had them. It’s been an exhaustive process.”

Now, Green will have to work toward rebuilding trust with his teammates, the organization, and maybe even the fans.