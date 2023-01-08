Warriors’ Steve Kerr Provides Update After Klay Thompson’s Startling Absence

After a much-needed five-game win streak at home, the Golden State Warriors have now lost two in a row to subpar teams. They fell victim to a Saddiq Bey game-winner in a loss to the Pistons, and just a few nights later, they lost to Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

But their loss to the Magic wasn’t a normal loss. The game began with some mysterious activity on the injury report. Klay Thompson was set to play, but just moments before tip-off, it was announced that he would miss the game. He was pulled from the starting lineup. Head coach Steve Kerr provided an update after the contest.

“Steve Kerr called the decision to pull Klay Thompson for knee soreness “precautionary.” Said training staff sensed it pregame and pulled him,” tweeted Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The pre-game update caused some speculation amongst fans and media members. Keith Smith of Spotrac and CelticsBlog seemed worried about potential issues when it was revealed that Thompson would be out.

“This was super weird. I hope everything is ok,” Smith tweeted.

Thompson’s startling subtraction from the lineup caused some to speculate about a new injury. Kerr’s report that it was a “precautionary” measure didn’t leave much optimism among fans, however. One fan noted on Twitter that the Warriors “did this with Wiggins.”

Golden State ended up falling to the rebuilding Magic, with Anthony Lamb leading them in points. He dropped 26 against the Magic, followed up by Jordan Poole with 21, Donte DiVincenzo with 15, and Andrew Wiggins, in his first game back from injury, with 12.

Andre Iguodala Makes Return After Announcement

While Thompson’s sudden absence had fans taken aback, and a loss to the Magic was a brutal outcome, there were still some positives from the contest. Wiggins made his return to the court, as did another Warriors legend – Andre Iguodala.

The four-time champion made the announcement that he would return on his podcast, Point Forward, with his co-host Evan Turner.

“E.T. (co-host Evan Turner) got some big news, fam. We got 24 hours until I step on the court, man. Yeah, it’s a go,” Iguodala said. “Hope the fan base is excited. I’m a little nervous, but actually I’m also excited. You know, I try to play it cool and calm and collected all the time, but excited to get there on the court. It’s finally happening. A lot of folks been asking. Patience is a virtue, and now we’re here.”

GM Bob Myers Reveals Potential Stephen Curry Return

With Wiggins and Iguodala making their return to the court, that leaves Stephen Curry, who has been out dealing with a shoulder injury. However, Warriors GM Bob Myers recently revealed that Curry could target a return in Golden State’s upcoming road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I hope so; he’s going to get evaluated this weekend and he’s working out on the court… but there’s been no, at this point, setbacks or anything like that,” Myers said. “So, that would be what… the first road game is on Friday, I think, in San Antonio. That would a hope. That would be what we’re shooting for, something in that range…”