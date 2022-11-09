Steve Kerr Discusses Rotation Role for Young Warriors Big Men

The Golden State Warriors broke out of their slump with a win over the Sacramento Kings. Their win came on the back of a five-game losing streak, as they went winless on their road trip. A lot of their struggles occurred due to a struggling bench unit.

Head coach Steve Kerr said that they’ve been experimenting with a lot of different combinations, including certain groups with young big men Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

“We’re throwing all that stuff into the hopper right now, you know, and there’s a lot of different thoughts as to what we could do or what we should do,” Kerr said. ‘You know, you could make the same case for JK [Kuminga] or Wise. You say, ‘well, if we play them with this group, that’ll make the game easier, and maybe that gets this person going, maybe it gets that person going.’”

It’s clear the Warriors’ decision makers are having continued discussions on best rotation tweaks. That includes idea of getting youth (Poole, Kuminga) more time with starters, “but you also have a starting unit that has the best net rating in the league” Full Kerr soundbite pic.twitter.com/yCWTorJKYr — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 9, 2022

Golden State’s bench ranks 14th in points per game (35.2), but a lot of those points come from Jordan Poole, who plays as many minutes as a starter on most nights (28.8 per game). And to make matters worse, the Warriors’ second unit ranks 29th in three-point percentage (28.8%).

That being said, Kerr remains confident in Golden State’s starters, to the point where he’s not as worried about the bench.

“But you also have a starting group that has the best five and net rating in the league,” Kerr stated.”I think they’re still at the top. If not, they’re right near the top.”

Kerr: ‘I’m Always a Believer’

The Warriors currently sit at 4-7, which puts them on the outside looking in of the Play-In Tournament. However, Kerr emphasized his belief in the current team, stating that they have “too good of a team” to continue floundering.

“So, there’s no clear answer as to how to best try to get guys going, but I’m always a believer that a team finds its way as long as everybody commits and competes together,l,” Kerr explained. “And that’ll happen with us. We’ve got too good of a team. Our guys are high-character guys. We’ll find our way, but that’s going to include more experimentation from us as a staff and players just having to commit to each other and see where it all goes.”

Golden State is fresh off of a championship season and has won a title in four of the last eight years. With veterans like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Kerr will depend on their winning mentality taking over and willing the Warriors to wins.

Curry Discusses Difficulty of Winning

And while the Warriors’ star trio is used to duking it out in the NBA Finals year after year, winning in the regular season isn’t easy. After their win over the Kings, Curry discussed this fact, stating that the tightly-contested victory was a good reminder of that.

“It’s a lesson still of what level of intensity you need to get to just to win a regular season game because winning in this league is extremely difficult,” Curry said.

Steph's tech in the third quarter lit the fire 🔥 Warriors Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/kCqfKOmLMq pic.twitter.com/LCOYcjaNnV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022

Curry dropped 47 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in the Warriors’ win over Sacramento. And while Golden State can count on that type of performance from him from time to time, they need some of their other players to step up, too.