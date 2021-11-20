Warriors’ Steve Kerr Shares Strong Reaction to Rittenhouse Verdict

Steve Kerr has never shied away from speaking his mind, especially when it comes to socially and politically divisive issues in the United States of America.

The head coach of the Golden State Warriors continued to live up to that reputation Friday night. During a press conference before the Dubs’ November 19 matchup with the Pistons in Detroit, media members asked Kerr for his response to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges after killing two men and injuring a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

NBC Sports Bay Area & CA posted video of Kerr’s comments on Twitter Friday evening.

“This is America. We’re treading down a dangerous path.” Steve Kerr strongly condemns the implications of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict Read more from @montepooleNBCS: https://t.co/zAWc1SOPsC pic.twitter.com/1iPm5PryY1 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) November 20, 2021

“I think the thing that I’m most concerned about is just gun laws in this country. The fact that we are seemingly okay with a teenager’s right to take an AR-15 to an area where there’s civil unrest, that’s really scary and concerning,” Kerr said in the video. “But this is where we are with gun laws. This is why we have to have safer gun laws in place — to protect ourselves, to protect each other.”

Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty of 5 Felonies, Including Murder

The background of the Rittenhouse case, which has garnered national attention, is what Kerr spoke to first.

Back in August of 2020, a White officer with the Kenosha Police Department, Rustin Sheskey, shot Jacob Blake, a Black resident of the city, seven times in the back after multiple officers effected a stop of Blake’s vehicle.

Just a few months before, the Black Lives Matter movement exploded onto the national scene following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin, an incident which played out under similar circumstances to those surrounding the shooting of Blake.

Kenosha erupted in protest, becoming one American city in a series to play host to demonstrators angry over what they described as systematic police targeting of minorities, particularly African-American men.

Rittenhouse, a then 17-year-old resident of Illinois, traveled across state lines to Kenosha with a military style semi-automatic weapon in response to, and opposition of, the protests. He ultimately shot three men, killing two of them. The victims in the shooting were Joseph Rosenbaum, 36 years old of Kenosha, and Anthony Huber, 26 years old of Silver Lake, Wisconsin. The third victim, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27 years old of West Allis, was wounded but survived.

Rittenhouse claimed self defense at the trial, which ended Friday with not-guilty verdicts across the board on five felonies, including intentional homicide.

Kerr Speaks Out Against Not Guilty Verdict

Kerr — who has been known to speak publicly about social and criminal issues, particularly those with racial overtones — condemned the verdict in the Rittenhouse case, though he said he was unsurprised by it.

The Warriors’ head coach went on to issue a warning about the path the country is headed down, both with Friday’s verdict and with the prevailing gun laws in the United States.

“It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk going forward if we continue to go down this path of open carry and … states determining that people can just carry, even underaged people, weapons of war,” Kerr said. “This is America, and we’re treading down a dangerous path.”