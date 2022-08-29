Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Spotted With New Team

For the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA. But not only have they been the best team in the league, they’ve also turned themselves into a worldwide phenomenon. Their star players are known around the world.

Stephen Curry alone was enough to bring their team to new heights, and now, people around the world can be seen donning the blue and gold. But Curry isn’t the only member of the Warriors to make noise on the international scale.

Just recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made an appearance overseas in England, visiting the Premier League Club Liverpool. A photo of him with Mohamed Salah went viral, as the Liverpool forward posted it to his Twitter account.

“With a basketball legend!,”

And while Kerr’s first major offseason appearance was with a team from across the pond, he made waves earlier this summer after his interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Kerr: ‘We Have a Really Strong Foundation’

During his interview with Slater, Kerr spoke about the team’s position heading into next year. He said that they have some of the best continuity in the league, and that’s helped them create an amazing foundation.

“We have probably more continuity than anybody in the league with our core group. Add Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins] and Jordan [Poole} and the institutional knowledge they’ve gained, and we have a really strong foundation. That’s the most important thing you can have in this league.

“We had it going into last year. But the difference was, a year ago, we didn’t know if we were really contenders. That’s why the 18-2 start was so big. It reinforced it. This year, being defending champs, it doesn’t guarantee anything, but you have a confident sense in who you are. We have our main six guys back, the foundational six that we know are going to be on the court for big minutes every night. That allows us to bring our young guys along,” Kerr explained.

Though some players left in free agency, Golden State was able to substitute them with suitable replacements in Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychall Green. Kerr is confident that both of those guys will be able to help the team a ton next year.

Kerr on DiVincenzo and Green

The Warriors head coach believes that DiVincenzo will fit in seamlessly in their lineup due to his cutting and shooting, primarily.

“Donte is a perfect fit for the way we play,” Kerr said. “The ball movement, the cutting. He’s a great cutter. He’s a really good spot-up shooter. He’s a good passer on the move. He’s not just a spot-up shooter. He’s a secondary playmaker. Pretty bouncy, but with a great feel for the game. He’s gonna fit right in.”

As for Green, Kerr believes that he can make up for the losses of Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica.

“He’s the logical replacement for Otto and Beli,” Kerr stated. “One guy replacing two. He’s capable of sort of playing either role, the four or the five. If he’s playing with Draymond, he can stretch the floor and can guard the five, while Draymond guards the four. He gives us frontcourt flexibility.

So, while Kerr might be having fun hanging out with Liverpool, it’s clear that he’s also locked in and ready to go for next season.