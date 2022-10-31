Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Warriors Biggest Problem Amid Losing Streak

Last year, it was all sunshine and roses for the Golden State Warriors. After dealing with multiple injuries during the regular season, they broke through and won a championship. It was their fourth title in eight seasons and helped cement the legacies of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.

But so far this season, they’ve been dealing with some serious issues. Obviously, there was the incident with Green and Jordan Poole, and now they’re having to deal with the consequences of not having enough minutes for all their players.

However, the most pressing problem they’re dealing with is their play on the court. Golden State is 3-4 on the season and has been struggling in certain aspects of the game. Head coach Steve Kerr sounded off on their fouling issue after their most recent loss to the Detroit Pistons.

“I always talk about the game being connected, and it just feels like we’re putting ourselves in tough spots offensively, and then that translates to defense, and then we’re late in either in transition or on rotations, and we just can’t stop fouling,” Kerr explained. “Thirty-eight more free throws tonight, we talk about it every day, but something has to click with our guys.”

Play

Steve Kerr postgame; Warriors lost to the Pistons

So far this season, the Warriors are allowing the second-most free throws per game (28.6) and rank fifth in the NBA in personal fouls per game (23.1).

Kerr: ‘It Looks Like a Pickup Game’

The head coach’s criticism of his team’s defense didn’t end there, though. He said that Golden State isn’t blatantly fouling, but the way they’re playing reminds him of a pickup game.

“I don’t think they’re all just blatant hacks — I think the way we’re playing is affecting our defense,” Kerr continued. “I think it looks like a pick-up game out there.”

"It looks like a pickup game out there." Steve Kerr details what he's seeing from the Dubs on both ends of the court pic.twitter.com/6ChFDnyDxN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2022

He also said that they aren’t gaining enough momentum in their games to get to the points they want to.

“Until we do, then we’re going to be experiencing games like this where [we] just never quite get the traction you need to build momentum,” Kerr said.

Curry: ‘We’re the Defending Champs’

Meanwhile, Curry said that the team needs to realize that other squads are going to place a target on their backs.

“I think there has to be a feeling and an understanding that – I think Draymond talked about it after the game in the locker room – that every team is coming after us with their best effort,” Curry explained after Golden State’s loss to Detroit.

Play

Steph Curry postgame; Warriors lost to the Pistons

He said that the Warriors need to communicate and be the first team to attack, rather than reacting to other squad’s actions.

“You know, we’re the defending champs,” Curry continued. “And whether you were out there on the floor in the playoff run and the Finals, whatever. We know what that feels like, but everybody has to meet that intensity from the jump and give ourselves some momentum on that end of the floor and make teams uncomfortable. So communicate, being the first one to attack, and set the tone for Warriors, defensive, championship-level basketball on that end of the floor, and we haven’t done it consistently enough to win games like tonight.”