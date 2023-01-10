Steve Kerr Sends Strong Message About Patrick Baldwin’s Future With Warriors

It’s been a shaky season for the Golden State Warriors. They’ve run into road bump after road bump and haven’t been able to maintain their footing. From their rough bench unit to the injuries to Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, it’s been an up-and-down season for them.

However, with Curry set to return from injury at some point in the near future and Jordan Poole holding down the fort while he’s done, things have been better. And on top of that, rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. seems like he’s coming into his own. Head coach Steve Kerr spoke highly of the rookie after Golden State’s recent practice.

“That’s perfect,” Kerr said. “It’s OK to make the mistake, as long as you recognize what it was and you learn from it. Now you got to do that … however many players are in the league, you’ve got to know everybody. And that’s a big part of being a rookie. As you come into this league and you don’t know tendencies, it all has to go into the Rolodex. He’s learning but I think he’s got a really bright future. He’s skilled, he’s smart, he’s aware and he works at it.”

The sermon came after Kerr grilled Baldwin for a defensive mistake. He asked Baldwin if he knew what he did wrong on a specific play, and the rookie responded immediately. “Yeah, Wagner goes right,” Baldwin told Kerr.

Golden State snagged Baldwin with the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He spent one year in college at the University of Milwaukee. Baldwin was one of the most promising players in the country coming out of high school but ended up slipping in the draft due to injuries at the collegiate level.

So far this year, he hasn’t earned many NBA opportunities, having appeared in only 13 games for the Warriors. However, he’s been earning more regular playing time, having played at least 10 minutes in five of their last eight games, including a 17-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets.

Steve Kerr Praised Patrick Baldwin Jr. Before Season

This isn’t the first time Kerr has spoken highly of the 20-year-old rookie. Before the season, while the Warriors were playing overseas in Japan, Kerr noted how impressed he was with Baldwin.

“He was terrific — just a really good basketball player,” Kerr said of Baldwin. “He understands the game. You can see it with his flow, his movements, his shooting, his passing. He made a great pass in transition. He just gets it, he’s got really good feel. This is a guy who hardly played in college because of the injury. But a really highly-rated recruit coming out of high school, and you can see why. Just great size, great feel, great shooting touch — really excited about him.”

Jonathan Kuminga Receives Praise From Steve Kerr

Baldwin isn’t the only Warriors youngster to receive high praise from Kerr as of late. During a late-December appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Damon & Ratto, Kerr gave Jonathan Kuminga a ton of credit for earning a regular spot in the rotation.

“Honestly he realized that’s his ticket to playing time,” Kerr said when discussing Kuminga’s defense. “Like all young players, he wants to score and he’s got that potential, but it’s not what we need from him right now.”