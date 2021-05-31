Warriors’ Steve Kerr Has Compelling Comments On Offseason Roster Changes

A large part of the Golden State Warriors‘ success during the 2020-21 season was the camaraderie that their group built throughout it. At the start, it was very disjointed and led to the team having an extremely slow first few games being blown out several times.

As time went on, the Warriors were able to turn it around and almost qualify for the NBA playoffs via the NBA’s play-in tournament. Moving into next season, many quotes have already come out about the type of team Golden State will have moving forward.

Unfortunately for their younger players, who at times stepped up big for the team, comments from their head coach Steve Kerr show that they could be expendable than as the team looks to regain their championship contention form.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Kerr Says Adding Vets “Would Be Great”

If you take a look at the Warriors teams that competed for NBA championships they were all very veteran-savvy teams. Each one had players who knew their roles and did it to the best of their ability on a consistent basis. This helped to build a strong camaraderie much more quickly than it would a younger unit who are figuring out what they’re best at.

This past season the Warriors had ups and downs finding that consistency with their younger players and in the end, it cost them their chances at the postseason. Going into the 2021-22 NBA season, when all-star guard Klay Thompson returns, the current belief is that they’ll add some veterans to help stabilize their roster.

Head coach Steve Kerr spoke recently about adding some more experienced players and how the Warriors’ last stretch of games could help them do so.

“If we can add a couple of vets, that would be great,” Kerr said via NBC Sports. “During our five straight trips to the Finals we always had great veteran presence, and that matters. I’m of the thinking and the belief that Klay’s return and our final 20 games (when the Warriors went 15-5) will be very much in the minds of potential free agents when they think about where they want to go.”