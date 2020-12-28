Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Starter’s Difficult ‘Struggles’

The Golden State Warriors were able to defeat the Chicago Bulls 129-128 to notch their first win of the 2020-21 NBA season. The victory occurred as third-year guard Damion Lee made the go-ahead three-pointer to put the Warriors up by one point with 1.7 seconds remaining in the game.

The Warriors star, two-time MVP Steph Curry, finished the game with 36 points and 6 assists and shooting a perfect 9 for 9 from the free-throw line. Their rising star Andrew Wiggins finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Golden State has had a tough time competing thus far as their first two losses came at the ends of the new-look Brooklyn Nets, led by former Warrior and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, the Milwaukee Bucks led by the two-time MVP, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One of the reasons for their slow start has been the newly acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. After posting career highs of 18.7 points per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the three-point arc as a member of the Phoenix Suns last season, Oubre Jr. has struggled to find his shooting touch as he currently is 0 for 17 from the three-point line so far this season and has yet to score over 10 points.

While this could and would be a major cause for concern with most franchises, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn’t too worried at all about Oubre Jr.’s struggles and understands how “difficult” it can be.

Kerr’s Thoughts on Oubre Jr.’s Struggles

Kerr isn’t too surprised that Oubre Jr. has struggled and remains confident that their new swingman will eventually be able to turn it around. After their win against the Bulls, Kerr spoke at length per ESPN’s NBA writer Nick Friedell, about it and how it relates to struggles he had in his career.

“I always feel like coming to a new team is difficult. So Kelly’s shooting struggles right now really aren’t that surprising. I know it’s going to turn. Every time I went to a new team in my career, it was very, very difficult to find comfort in my shots in the early going. And I think Steph is actually going through the same thing right now because he’s not as comfortable with where his shots are coming from. Just because of the differences in personnel … Steph’s not used to the same patterns we’ve had for many years, but I think we’re starting to get to some of those.”

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s Thoughts on his Play

While those outside the team may call for Curry to get more help those closest still believe, as Kerr stated above, that a turnaround will happen for Oubre Jr. at some point.

Oubre Jr. himself believes that with the work ethic he exhibits on a daily basis those shots will eventually fall for him. Following the Warriors’ previous game, he was very transparent as to why.

“I’m gonna continue to shoot the shots that are open,” Oubre told reporters after the loss to the Bucks. “They will fall because I work my ass off.”

