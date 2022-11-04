Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Puts His Team on Notice After Debacle

The 2022-23 NBA season is still in its infancy, to be sure, but the Golden State Warriors have officially reached a new low point in their first two weeks-plus of action. Despite putting up 129 points, shooting over 50% from the floor and nailing 19 triples, the Dubs somehow managed to drop their fourth straight contest to an interesting but years-away Orlando Magic squad that began the night with a 1-7 record.

As has been the case throughout the early season, Golden State’s starters largely outplayed their counterparts, only to see multiple leads evaporate after handing the reins over to a second unit that couldn’t make shots or stops.

For the night, Orlando’s reserve crew outscored the Warriors’ backups by a 45-23 mark.

Very clearly, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has seen the same scenario play out one time too many. If his comments after the loss can truly be taken at face value, he and his staff are about to rework their approach from a personnel standpoint in a major way.

Coach Kerr Hints at Sweeping Rotational Changes

During his post-game presser, Kerr was particularly blunt in his assessment of the Warriors’ performance against the Magic, as well as throughout the campaign. And he went so far as to suggest that big changes could be coming down the pike in an effort to right the ship.

“So, we set a terrible tone — we’ve done that pretty much all year,” Kerr said, before dropping the bombshell. “We’re going to have to make some adjustments, make some changes. We’ve had a look, we’ve had what… nine games now? So, we’ve had a decent look at combinations and, so, it’s time to try something different.”

Kerr was asked whether that meant someone like Jonathan Kuminga — the former No. 7 pick who has been out of the rotation recently — might get back onto the court. This is what the Dubs coach said in response:

“Everybody’s gonna get a chance to play. We’ve got guys who are dying to get on the floor and we’ve got to find combinations that click. So, we’ll discuss that as a staff and we’ll figure that out.”

Lineup Observations

Make no mistake — Kerr and his coaching staff have a tough job ahead where finding a winning mix is concerned. It’s clear that things aren’t working as is, but when you’re in the early season and dealing with incredibly small sample sizes, there’s bound to be a level of simple trial and error in play.

That said, there are a handful of data points that stand out.

For his part, blue-chipper James Wiseman has both the worst offensive and defensive ratings teamwide among ballers with 100-plus minutes of action (97.2 and 123.3, respectively). So, he may be due for a reduction in workload.

On the other hand, he could potentially benefit from playing with better teammates, i.e. the starters. And such a change would move Kevon Looney — the Dubs’ most positive player with a net rating of 12.4 — to a second unit that is in dire need of a stabilizing presence.

Elsewhere, the Warriors have been outscored when Ty Jerome has been on the floor. However, the two-way guard is also a part of the team’s most positive lineup (minimum 12 minutes of shared court time). Jerome, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green and Looney have combined to outscore opponents by 24.4 points per 100 possessions.

Finally, Golden State has struggled on both sides of the court with Poole on the floor (his per 100 poss. numbers are Wiseman-esque). The team can’t get back to the NBA Finals without its $140-million man, though, so Kerr has to find a spot that will allow him to succeed.