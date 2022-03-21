After three days off, the Warriors played in their first game without Stephen Curry. The Spurs were supposed to be a game the Dubs had to win, especially with playoff seeding so vital this close to the end of the regular season.

Yet, despite rallying down 14 points to the Spurs, the Dubs fell short after a late putback by Spurs forward Keldon Johnson to win the game. The loss to the Spurs tonight might have kept Steve Kerr up all night thinking about how the Dubs lost to a lottery team.

Notwithstanding the loss, the game ended with some controversial. Two foul calls that the referees made during the waning seconds did not sit right with both teams, especially Steve Kerr. After the game, he disagreed emphatically on the calls that both benefitted his team, and worked against the Warriors.

“The fouls at the end were bizarre … I’m shocked,” Kerr says after the game. “I don’t know how those calls can be made. To call fouls in that situation, both of them, one that went for us and one that went against us, I don’t understand. I don’t understand how we can decide the game based on plays that have nothing to do with the game. Players are supposed to decide the game.”

Steve Kerr on the two “bizarre” foul calls in the final seconds — one against the Warriors, one against the Spurs — that decided it pic.twitter.com/FudF2Xr2BR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2022





Play



Video Video related to warriors steve kerr sounds off on referees in loss: “i don’t understand” 2022-03-21T06:04:47-04:00

Should players decide the game? It really depends. Egregious contact certainly should be called regardless of the time frame in the game. Contrary to what Kerr says, there are times when there is just too much going on, and the whistle needs to be blown. However, in these instances, calls happened when the players could certainly have played on. Even Spurs coach Greg Popovich could be seen disagreeing with the foul that sent Andrew Wiggins to the line.

For the most part, the referees had not been calling ticky tack fouls all game long. To blow the whistle that late in the game to decide the game seems like it robbed fans from a fantastic finish. Had the referees been calling those fouls all game long, a more valid argument could be made as to why they were called. The same goes for the opposite, when whistles are blown for miniscule contact the entire game, but then the referees let them play late through contact late in the game. Consistency is all fans and players can ask for.

Draymond Green Ejected Played a Role in Loss

Not surprisingly, the always animated Draymond Green picked up two technical fouls subsequently on a dead ball, and was tossed during the third quarter. Green continuously wanted an explanation as to why he was called for a foul on Spurs Devin Vassell attempting a layup.

Draymond has been ejected from tonight's game after receiving his second technical foul pic.twitter.com/knaYtpQCu3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

After the game, Kerr continued his theme how the players should be allowed to play, especially if they earned that right.

“He’s earned what he’s done in this league. Draymond knows how to walk that line. Once he gets that first one, he understands what it takes to get a second one.”

The Warriors did rally after Green was ejected, but it was not enough as they lost the game. Although the Dubs had great opportunities to win the game, Green’s absence played a key role in them coming up short. His tenacity on both ends of the floor and playmaking were solely missed, especially in key junctures of crunch time in the game.

Steve Kerr Wants Team to Show ‘Urgency’

As if losing the No. 2 seed to the Grizzles wasn’t disheartening enough, the Jazz have won the last three games and now are 2 games back of the Dubs. Seven of their last 11 games are against teams that are still playing at a shot for the playoffs.

Especially without Curry, it definitely won’t be smooth sailing for the Warriors as they finish up the regular season. Kerr went off on how the team needed to stay engaged and focused from the onset of games.

“We have to understand that we are undermanned, we have 11 games left, we’re looking at the playoffs. There’s got to be a sense of urgency. There’s got to be a sense of competitive fight that we take to the other team from the very beginning.”

It won’t be easy, but the Warriors need to figure out how to string together some wins soon. Or they risk falling down not only to the fourth seed, but to the fifth, and losing home court advantage altogether.