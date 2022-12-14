Steve Kerr Furiously Defends Stephen Curry After Meltdown vs. Bucks

It’s been a rough season for the Golden State Warriors, especially when it comes to playing on the road. They are currently 14-14 on the year, but that includes a 2-12 record on the road. And their most recent road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks was especially frustrating.

The Warriors were getting angry with the officiating all night long, and it culminated in Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr receiving techs after arguing a no-call. After the game, Kerr furiously defended Curry, calling out the referees in the process.

“And then Steph Curry gets hit in the head on a three-point shot,” Kerr said. “That needs to be called! That’s what he does. It’s Steph Curry. You can’t miss that. I was frustrated because if Steph gets a technical, then he definitely got fouled.”

"That needs to be called. That's what he does. It's Steph Curry. You can't miss that." – Steve Kerr on his technical foul following the no-call on a Steph 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/7rbDgACIhk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

Curry was shooting a three-point shot when he got hit in the head. The referees did not call a foul, and Curry picked up a tech for yelling at them. Kerr immediately came to his defense and earned a technical foul of his own because of it.

The superstar point guard ended the night with 20 points, six boards, and one assist on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 shooting from deep. He led the team in scoring on what ended up being an off-night for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga (19 points) and Jordan Poole (18 points) were the team’s second and third-leading scorers.

Kerr Sounds Off on Officials

While the non-call against Curry was the most obvious point of frustration for the Warriors, the team was unhappy with the way the game was called all night long. The Bucks ended up shooing 32 free throws, while the Warriors only attempted 19.

Kerr’s rant about the non-call vs. Curry came after he listed off multiple instances where he believes the referees messed up throughout the game.

“I was already mad at several non-calls in the paint,” said Kerr. “There should have been a block on [Khris] Middleton on Jordan Poole’s drive, and the officials admitted they missed that. Then I thought Jordan got fouled on reverse layup. And then there was a continuation that was given to Giannis [Antetokounmpo] that I didn’t feel like was continuation. It just felt like we were on the bad end of things.”

Steph is FUMING there wasn't a foul called on his 3-pointer 😡 pic.twitter.com/iH0nZdkORt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

The head coach has been known to back up his players over the years, and this time was no different. He’s unafraid to let the referees know how he feels about a call and will willingly accept fines in order to let his thoughts be known.

Curry Discusses Non-Call

And while Kerr took to the microphone to defend Curry, the star point guard made sure to make a statement himself, too. He said that a Bucks defender even made sure he was okay after the play, indicating that there was definitely contact. Needless to say, he was not happy with the way things played out.

“Anytime the defender is asking you, ‘Are you alright?’ and the ref is like, ‘I didn’t see anything,’ that’s kind of a funny situation to be in,” Curry explained. “I thought it was clear that I got hit in the face. I was actually surprised it went in. I was more worried about where the foul call was. That was a heat-of-the-moment thing. You let your emotions out.”