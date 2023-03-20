Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Stephen Curry After Warriors Lose to Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have consistently failed to maintain their place above the .500 mark this season. Each time they manage to string together some wins, they go on a losing streak and stumble back down to the .500 mark.

For the most part, this issue has been caused by their inability to win games on the road. On Saturday night, this trend continued. They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies away from home, and Stephen Curry didn’t shoot very well. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr issued a statement on Curry.

“I thought the schedule kind of caught up a little bit to Steph,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Back-to-back. I think [it was the] third [game] in four nights. A lot of travel. The first game he’s had since he’s been back that he didn’t shoot well. And [Dillon] Brooks did a good job defensively. But all in all, it felt like Steph’s legs just weren’t quite there tonight. And it’s going to happen. At 35, there are going to be some nights where, especially on a back-to-back with a lot of travel involved, flying across the country, all that stuff, sometimes it catches up to you when you’re a little older. But he’ll be fine.”

As mentioned, it was a pretty rough shooting night for Curry. The Warriors superstar finished the game with just 16 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 5-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Stephen Curry Name-Drops Dillon Brooks

While discussing Curry, Kerr praised Brooks for his defense on the Warriors star. After the game, Curry also alluded to Brooks’ defensive presence when discussing how he felt throughout the contest.

“I felt fine. I think there’s never an excuse for anything in terms of how you play,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “When you suit up, you expect to play great. So, physically, it was fine. Mentally, it felt like we locked in. We missed some shots, which happens. The way that they guard us, it’s putting a lot of pressure. Dillon does that a lot. Ninety-four feet, knowing he has a lot of size behind him, and it’s part of their game plan. So, whether you get up the normal amount of shots you do or not, you still just try to pick and choose your spots. A couple more go down, maybe things change a little bit. But was overall pretty- obviously, we lost, so I don’t really feel like talking about anything other than just, physically, I felt great.”

Steve Kerr Shows Love to Jonathan Kuminga

While Curry didn’t play well, Jonathan Kuminga did, dropping a team-high 24 points. After the game, Kerr threw some praise Kuminga’s way.

“Yeah, JK [Kuminga] was great,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He played both ends. Knocked down his threes. Rebounded well. That was the biggest thing. That’s the thing that we’re looking for all the time. He had eight rebounds tonight. Three offensive. If he adds that to his game consistently, it’ll change everything for him. And so, we’re gonna stay on him about that. And he’s a young guy, so he’s learning so much every single day, and he’s making strides. So, very happy with his development.”