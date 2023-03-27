Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors Mistakes in Tough Loss to Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot. It feels as though every time they manage to gain some ground in the Western Conference playoff race, they fall back down just a few days later. And on Sunday night, that trend continued.

Golden State failed to get things done against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing at home and falling closer to the Play-In Tournament. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr called out the Warriors for a few crucial turnovers late in the game but also admitted that he needs to do a better job as well.

“I don’t need to rank them (the turnovers). They all hurt,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel.” We got to close the game. We got to execute down the stretch. And I got to help them. I got to do a better job myself in helping them to execute. But disappointing because we fought back and gave ourselves a chance to win. Had the ball with the lead late. I thought couple of possessions in those last two minutes just hurt us, and they hit the big shot.”

The Warriors turned the ball over 16 times throughout the course of the game, but five of their giveaways game in the fourth quarter alone. It was a brutal time to falter, as they had battled back and given themselves a chance to win the game.

Instead, Minnesota was able to capitalize on Golden State’s mistakes and earn the victory. And to make matters worse for the Warriors, the Timberwolves are now only 0.5 games back of them in the standings, meaning Golden State is only 0.5 games back of the Play-In.

Gary Payton II Sounds Off on Warriors Return

On a positive note, Gary Payton II made his much-anticipated return to the lineup for the Warriors on Sunday. After the game, he spoke about how it felt to be back out there on the court.

“Good. I felt like I was out there shorter than I was, but 16 minutes. Felt good, though,” Payton said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “There were a lot of gaps in there, so [I was] able to go get my breath back after whistles and calls.”

In addition, he showed love to Dub Nation after being away from the team for so long.

“I didn’t have any [expectations],” Payton said of his return game. “I already knew it was love since I’ve been back from Dub Nation. So, it was just a nice welcome home. But you know I mess with Dub Nation like that. So, it’s all love.”

Steve Kerr Discusses Stephen Curry’s Health

In other news, after the Warriors’ recent win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Kerr spoke about Stephen Curry’s healthy as he snuck in some rest minutes during the fourth quarter.

“It just felt like such a big game for us,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, every game is big now, but we knew he was on track for 38. We thought, ‘Alright, we can take them out for a minute or two in the middle of the fourth.’ But he didn’t look tired. It’s one thing if he looks tired, and you think, ‘Alright, we got to give him a quick breather so he can close.’ He looked fine. He told us he felt fine. So, we stayed with him.”