Steve Kerr Defends Warriors Trade Deadline Decisions With Swift Statement

The Golden State Warriors made noise at this year’s NBA trade deadline when they shipped out young big man James Wiseman. In what turned into a four-team trade, they brought back Gary Payton II, who was an important piece of their championship team last season.

With multiple rotational pieces leaving in free agency this past summer, Wiseman was set to earn more opportunities in the rotation. However, he failed to capitalize on those. After the deal, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was left to defend Golden State’s choice to trade the youngster just a few seasons into his career.

“It basically just came down to his inexperience, that’s all, where we are organizationally, trying to win a championship,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And I know you’ve heard me say that before, but that’s the answer. You’re talking about a guy who just has very little basketball experience with the three games in college, and then the number of injuries he’s had over three years. If I’m not mistaken, he’s played maybe 60, 70 games, something like that.”

“It was just difficult for me to give James the runway he needed." – Steve Kerr discussed the James Wiseman trade pic.twitter.com/WsmVXHASEa — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 14, 2023

Wiseman only appeared in 60 games with the Warriors throughout the course of three seasons. Injuries plagued him, and by the time he was healthy enough to play on a regular basis, he wasn’t ready to contribute on a championship-caliber team like the Warriors.

In turn, JaMychal Green and other bench pieces earned minutes over him, and Golden State sent Wiseman down to the G League on multiple occasions. With the Detroit Pistons, Wiseman should earn more playing time, as they are in a rebuilding state right now.

Stephen Curry Sounds Off on James Wiseman Trade

Just because Wiseman wasn’t ready to compete on the title-hungry Warriors doesn’t mean he wasn’t loved in the locker room. After the trade went down, Stephen Curry showed some love to his former teammate.

“We all love James, like that’s the biggest thing,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s a guy you root for, it’s a guy that you know will be able to figure it out, it’s a guy that approaches each part of his job the right way, has a great attitude considering everything he’s been through and the expectations around him and the conversations around him. A lot of confidence that he’ll be around this league a long time. I don’t know what his ceiling is, it’s a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity.”

Draymond Green Praises James Wiseman

In addition, Draymond Green shared a similar message of praise for Wiseman on a recent edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

“Number one, I want to say, to James Wiseman, man, Jimmy Wise, not an ideal start to your NBA career,” Green said. “I mean, not ideal at all. Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to restart that. And I think that’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like in this trade, James Wiseman gets what he needs, the Warriors got what they need. James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play, where he can get minutes and reps, and he’s not expected to compete at a championship level. And he did that. Or, they did that – it’s happening for him in going to Detroit, where you’re with a bunch of other young guys who [are] going to make a ton of mistakes. And you just get to play through those mistakes and learn through those mistakes, because as we know, in life, experience is life’s greatest teacher. So for James Wiseman to go to a situation where he will have the opportunity to play and play through mistakes. It’s great for him, because he’s super talented, super skilled, but just [hasn’t] had the reps.”