Warriors Taking ‘Longer’ Than Other Teams, ‘Miss’ Crucial Pieces: Sources

After a rough start to the season, the Golden State Warriors have finally turned things around. They are now 13-11 on the season, which puts them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings – just inside of the playoff picture.

However, their losses from this past offseason have come back to bite them. According to sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Golden State has struggled to put together a competent bench unit, and they “miss” Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica.

“It has taken them longer to get their bench together than it has most teams, and they had a lot of change from one year to the next – they miss Porter, they miss Bjelica, and they miss Payton most of all,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney.

All three players played a crucial part in Golden State’s championship run last year. But heading into this year, all three left for new opportunities. Payton signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, Porter signed with the Toronto Raptors, and Bjelica went to play overseas.

The Warriors signed guys like Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green to replace the production, but so far, things haven’t panned out the way they had hoped.

Warriors Players ‘Upset’ With Loss

A struggling bench unit is likely at the top of the team’s complaint list, but from the perspective of the players, there’s one loss, in particular, that likely stung the most – Payton.

According to sources, the players on the team were “upset” with the loss of Payton.

“If there is anything that the guys on that team, around that team, are upset with, it is letting Payton go, letting him get paid somewhere else like he did,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Everyone understands that with the [luxury] tax, it was really tough to bring him back, but they could have kept him and let [Kevon] Looney walk because, in theory, it would be easier to replace a big guy.”

Payton has yet to appear in a game for the Blazers this year, as he is still recovering from offseason surgery. Last year, he played a big part of the Warriors’ title run. He appeared in 71 games, playing 17.6 minutes per contest. The guard averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 61.6% shooting from the field and 35.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors ‘Worried About Everybody’ on Bench

So, as the Warriors continue to figure out what’s wrong with their bench, the starters are having to carry the load. More sources who spoke to Deveney explained that the organization is “worried about everybody” not in the starting lineup.

“The injury to [Donte] DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They’re worried about everybody beyond that starting five.”

Until they iron out their bench problems, expect the team to consider a ton of options.