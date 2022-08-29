Warriors Legend Gets Real About His Past Derogatory Remarks

Tim Hardaway, he of the Golden State Warriors‘ Run TMC era, is about to experience one of the rarest honors for an NBA alum. On Saturday, September 10, he’ll join Manu Ginobili, George Karl and a handful of others in receiving enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.

And while HOF induction is at the top of the top where being recognized for your hardwood exploits is concerned, the master of the UTEP two-step has a cloud hanging over him ahead of his big night.

Back in 2007, the former baller caused an uproar when he told Dan Le Batard, “You know, I hate gay people, so I let it be known… I don’t like to be around them… I am homophobic,” in response to former NBAer John Amaechi coming out.

Over the years that have ensued, Hardaway has strived to learn from his mistake, make amends for his past comments and be a force for good and an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. However, the now 55-year-old is still haunted by what he said.

Hardaway recently spoke with The San Francisco Chronicle about that fateful interview. Although 15 years have passed since he made the now infamous remarks, the experience continues to inform and affect his life.

“I’ve got to deal with that every day,” Hardaway told the Chron’s Ron Kroichick.

The former Warriors star — who averaged 19.8 points, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest over six-plus years in the Bay from 1989 to 1996 — went on to explain the motivation for those comments to Le Batard, citing his religious upbringing as the root cause.

“I grew up in a church, and that’s the way churches were — they instilled in you that (homosexuality) wasn’t the way you should be,” Hardaway said. “I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone.”

Nevertheless, he fully understands his own role in what transpired.

Continuing Impact

Since the incident, Hardaway has worked with gay-rights groups, participated in an educational program at Miami’s YES Institute and even signed petitions in support of gay marriage. Upbringing aside, he’s also taken responsibility for the harm that was done by his words.

“I’ll tell you this: It was so wrong of me, and people have suffered. I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching. What I said was just hurtful,” he said.

Still, Hardaway feels like his past ignorance is being held against him by some, even as he works to be a better version of himself. He believes it’s what delayed his HOF induction and he hinted at it having an effect on his pursuit of broadcast jobs and other business opportunities over the years.

“I know when people are looking at me crazy,” Hardaway said, “they’re thinking, ‘That’s the guy who said that about gay people.’”

He added: “A lot of people don’t want to deal with me because I said that, and I’m not getting a second chance… I understand… but it does bother me. A lot of people are still holding it over me.”

