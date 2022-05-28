Warriors Fan Favorite Needs ‘Change of Scenery’ This Summer: Analyst

Perhaps no player on the Golden State Warriors represents the Bay Area like Juan Toscano-Anderson, although he prefers to pinpoint his precise point of origin. “Wait, I’m not from the Bay. I’m from Oakland,” he said in March via NBC Sports Bay Area, correcting himself.

The 29-year-old baller was born in East Oakland and played his prep ball at Castro Valley. He’s also a lifelong A’s fan who was introduced to hoops by his third-grade teacher, Wilhelmina Attles, the wife of Dubs legend Al Attles.

So, the fact that he now finds himself playing for the Warriors as the team prepares for its sixth NBA Finals appearance in the last eight years feels like something out of a storybook or a feel-good movie.

That said, if Toscano-Anderson wants to make the most of his remaining years as a player from an individual standpoint, he may have to write a new story somewhere outside of the Bay.

B/R: JTA In Need of a Fresh Start

Juan Toscano-Anderson Makes Finals of 2022 NBA Dunk Contest Way to rep, JTA! Juan Toscano-Anderson made the finals of the 2022 NBA dunk Contest, just falling short to Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks. By participating, Juan became the first player of Mexican descent to ever participate in the Dunk Contest. 2022-02-20T04:21:36Z

For his latest offseason preview piece, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale compiled a list of 10 free agents who could potentially benefit from changing teams this summer. It was a group that included JTA, who has become less and less a part of the Dubs’ mix as time has passed.

“Though the Golden State Warriors are the springboard Juan Toscano-Anderson used to stick in the NBA, their partnership no longer carries the same weight,” wrote Favale. “He’s found himself on the outskirts of their rotation without any clear path back into it next season — unless Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Otto Porter Jr. all leave in free agency and Jonathan Kuminga’s role isn’t expanded in Year 2.

“So, yeah, it’s time for a change.”

After averaging 20.9 minutes per contest and even starting 16 games during the 2020-21 campaign, Toscano-Anderson’s workload has been reduced dramatically in ’21-22. He was at 13.6 MPG during the regular season before getting dropped to 4.1 this postseason.

A Lot Left to Offer

Despite his shrinking role in the Bay, Favale believes that Toscano-Anderson still has a lot to offer a team. In particular, a team in need of a boost on the defensive side of the court. As the hoops scribe sees it, a trio of contending clubs in the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz are the best fits for his underutilized skill set.

“Don’t read too much into JTA’s position within Golden State’s hierarchy,” Favale implored. “He capably switches across every position and hustles to contest plays in transition and when pitching in around the basket. He just needs to land with a team that can withstand his offensive vanishing acts.”

Toscano-Anderson averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season while shooting 48.9% from the floor and 32.2% from deep.

