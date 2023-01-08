Warriors Insider Makes Definitive Statement on Team’s Trade Deadline Reality

With their shocking home losses to the lowly Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons in recent days, the Golden State Warriors secured a dubious distinction for themselves. Specifically, they were swept by the rebuilding clubs, who have a combined record of just 26-56 as of this writing.

And while the Dubs were the clear favorites in both contests, the losses are hardly surprising when one considers that team was forced to rely on the likes of Anthony Lamb leading the charge to even compete.

Sure, Golden State has been ransacked by injuries recently, but there still ought to be a better option than a two-way baller where stepping in for the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson is concerned. And the fact that there’s not should probably factor into the Warriors’ trade deadline strategy.

For his part, The Athletic‘s Marcus Thompson has observed (correctly) that some of the things the Dubs need to get back on track amid a 20-20 first half simply cannot be found on the current roster.

Thompson: The Warriors Must Look Outside for Help in Some Key Areas

One might be tempted to despair over consecutive losses to a pair of cellar-dwelling teams. As Thompson points out, though, it’s not so much those teams’ woeful records as it is their similar roster construction that should raise some eyebrows.

“Losing to Detroit and Orlando — both of whom have now swept the season series against the Warriors — featured similar kryptonite,” Thompson wrote. “Both the Pistons and Magic are young, big and athletic. They played the Warriors as if they knew they could milk that advantage.”

As such, the Bay Area scribe zeroed in on some very specific areas where the Warriors should be looking to improve:

An athletic big would be ideal. A wing who can dribble and attack defenses would also be optimal. A veteran with some refinement is a must. The hosts needed all three against the Magic. The Warriors have problems with the strong and bouncy big men. Their rim protection has its limits — especially when you consider Draymond Green, the Warriors’ best rim protector, has to spend some time on the perimeter solving the Warriors’ point-of-attack defensive issues.

To that end, one would have thought that the lottery trio of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody would come into play. If we’ve learned anything after 40 games, though, it’s that none of the aforementioned can be counted on to consistently handle featured roles if winning right now is an actual goal.

Warriors Prospect Lester Quiñones Goes Off With Career-Best Performance

When the Warriors made the decision to waive rookie wing Lester Quiñones just before the regular season tipped off, it was a bit of a shocker for fans and pundits alike. After all, the club had made a point of signing him to a two-way contract mere days after he was totally bypassed in the NBA Draft.

The Memphis product remained in the Warriors system, however, eventually finding his way to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. And it’s a good thing, too, if his recent exploits can be considered an indication of what might lie in store for him.

Quiñones just had his best game as a professional baller to date on Sunday as the Sea Dubs took on the Oklahoma City Blue. In 36 minutes of action, he scored a career-high 36 points on 15-of-21 shooting while adding six assists, four rebounds and three steals.