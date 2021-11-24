Former Top-5 Pick & Blazers Sharpshooter Top Warriors ‘Trade Desires’

It’s safe to say the Warriors are fairly well equipped. Headed by MVP favorite Steph Curry, Golden State sits atop the Western Conference standings with the NBA’s best record at 15-2. They rank within the top-two across the league in both offensive (112.9) and defensive (100.0) rating. Draymond Green has reignited his passion for the game and has his sights on taking home Defensive Player of the Year hardware. Jordan Poole looks worthy of Most Improved Player honors and Andrew Wiggins is blossoming as a consistent presence on the wing.

If that wasn’t enough, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman each have their sights set on an impending return to the hardwood. Yet while Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley acknowledges inserting those two “might be all [the Warriors] need to chase the crown,” the NBA analyst doesn’t expect Bob Myers and company to stay stagnant at the trade deadline. Instead, he invisions the organization going on a “budget-conscious search for niche role players.”

‘Top Trade Deadline Targets’: Alex Len, Trey Burke & Ben McLemore

According to Buckley, the three players that top Golden State’s “trade desires” are veteran big man Alex Len, Mavericks point guard Trey Burke and sharpshooter Ben McLemore:

Alex Len would bring size, strength and physicality to the frontcourt. Trey Burke could add creativity and some scoring punch to the second unit. Ben McLemore would add shooting depth on nights when Jordan Poole and Damion Lee don’t have the touch. These aren’t difference-making players, obviously, but the Warriors might be good on that front.

Outlook on Len, Burke & McLemore’s Fits in Golden State

Len, a 28-year-old seven-footer with lofty draft stature (selected No. 5 overall in 2013) continues to play middling minutes for a Kings team who, despite their recent struggles, don’t plan to make a “major trade” at the deadline per B/R’s Jake Fischer. However, if Sacramento looks to rekindle their relationship with former No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley amidst Luke Walton’s firing, that could mean even fewer minutes for Len in the frontcourt. While he wouldn’t be an overly exciting addition, Len would bring size and a veteran presence alongside starting center Kevon Looney.

Burke has long been rumored to be on the trade market. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported back in October that the Mavericks wanted to move the veteran point guard. Burke has seen his usage decreasing with Dallas in 2021-22, averaging a career-low 10.5 minutes per game. However, he’s still capable of creating his own shot and is currently knocking down 41.3% of his shots from beyond the arc — the second time in three years that he’s boasted a 3-point percentage greater than 40.0%.

After playing an average of 17.5 minutes per game with the Lakers a season ago, McLemore has been mostly glued to the bench in Portland this year. The former No. 7 overall pick has appeared in just five games with the Blazers in 2021-22, logging a total of 33 minutes. Still, similar to Burke, McLemore brings a shooting touch to the table. A career 36.3% shooter from deep, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel dubbed the Kansas product an “elite shooter” at the time of his addition to Los Angeles’ roster, via The Athletic.

