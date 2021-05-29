Longtime Warriors Insider Floats Trade to Bring in Clippers’ Paul George

Of all the options that the Warriors will have going into this offseason—and with the talent, the draft picks, the willingness to spend and the moveable contracts on hand, they have plenty—the most unlikely to come to fruition is the possibility of Golden State acquiring a big-name star to team up with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson next season.

It will be difficult to find the right fit and, because the team will be light years past the NBA’s luxury tax threshold, making a deal work will be no easy feat.

Still, longtime Warriors beat writer and editor at The Athletic, Tim Kawakami, offered some notions for what the Warriors might be able to accomplish this summer. And he took one wild swing at a major perimeter star who would be a potent running mate for the Splash Brothers: Clippers wing Paul George.

George is coming off a season in which he averaged 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and a career-high 5.2 assists. He shot 41.1% from the 3-point line and was an All-Star for the seventh time in his career.

Paul George Has Struggled in Playoffs

Despite George’s excellent individual numbers, he was a disappointment in the playoffs last year and was ineffective in Game 1 of the Clippers’ series against the Mavericks, which they trail, 2-1. If the Clips flame out this postseason in the opening round, the team will have to consider some serious changes and George could take the fall.

Fellow star Kawhi Leonard will be a free agent this summer and could push the team to overhaul the roster if it fails again to advance to the playoffs. Perhaps that starts with a package that includes Andrew Wiggins and second-year center James Wiseman, with more considerations to follow.

It is a long shot. For one thing, George just signed an extension worth $190 million over four years, meaning he will be signed until he is 35, a big commitment.

Wrote Kawakami:

What if Kawhi Leonard (who can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his player option) wants to reset things in Clipperland and maybe is a little weary of the PG Experience? Hmm. Yep, it’s hard to believe the Clippers would send George to the Warriors, but if the Warriors dangle that Wiseman/Wiggins starting package, that could make the Clippers think a little bit. I seriously doubt this would happen. But the Warriors have always admired George’s game and have always thought it could fit with Curry/Klay/Draymond, and for that reason, I always include him on lists like this, even as a 2 percent option.

Warriors Loaded With Offseason Assets

The Warriors probably won’t get George, as Kawakami concedes. And they probably won’t get a big-time, top-tier star this summer as they sort through ways to again become a contender in 2021-22.

But the fact that they could make a conceivable pitch for a player like George—or for other stars who have even a low chance of being moved like Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Boston’s Jaylen Brown or Utah’s Donovan Mitchell—shows just how potent the Warriors’ collection of assets is. The Warriors insisted last week that they had no plans to trade Wiseman, but that likely would change if there was a chance to bring in a star.

The team will be limited in its approach in free agency because, as Kawakami points out, Golden State’s total payroll including luxury taxes will top $300 million next season. But the trade market should present some opportunities, and because the roster has talented pieces, the Warriors will be in position to strike with a deal.