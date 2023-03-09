Trae Young Sends Message to Jordan Poole After Ugly Incident in Warriors Loss

The Golden State Warriors were hot for a minute, but now things seem to be on the downturn once again. They won five games in a row at home before heading out on a road trip, and even with Stephen Curry returning to the lineup, they’ve gone 0-2 thus far.

That’s been the story of the season for the Warriors, who have been one of the worst road teams in the league. In their recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jordan Poole picked up a technical foul after passing the ball back to an official following a call. He was visibly upset about the tech, and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reacted to it on Twitter afterward.

“It’s the speed in the bounce pass probably.. 😰😂,” Young tweeted.

It’s the speed in the bounce pass

probably.. 😰😂 https://t.co/hEI8OakTjo — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 8, 2023

Young was clearly mocking the referee’s decision to hand Poole a tech, and the Warriors guard’s exasperated look after the call was enough to make his emotions known as well. It was an ugly moment in what was a fairly disappointing game for the Warriors.

Oklahoma City has been playing better than in recent years, but they absolutely torched the Warriors on the offensive side of the ball. They poured in 137 points, and Josh Giddey even managed to dish out 17 assists throughout the game.

As for Poole, he struggled mightily for Golden State, which likely led to some of the frustration that was on display. He ended the night with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 4-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.’

Stephen Curry Sounds Off After Thunder Loss

After the game, Curry sounded off on the outlook of the Warriors for the remainder of the season, stressing the fact that they can’t start looking ahead to the playoffs just yet because they aren’t in a safe enough spot to do so.

“The fact that we are not in a safe enough spot to do that,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You just got to look at the standings and keep it real. We have some tough opponents coming up, so [it’s] just a matter of, what we did on the road while me and Wiggs and GP [Gary Payton II] are out. I mean, they won five games in a row. Because you can rally around being short-handed, and the guys played amazing. When we come back on the road, those same principles apply because it’s way harder to do it away from Chase [Center], and we obviously haven’t shown that we can do that. And like I said, we’re not in a safe spot in terms of the standings or where we’re at, or just the vibe around how we’re playing. So, we got to keep repeating that until you’re blue in the face until you actually do it.”

Play

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Oklahoma City Thunder 137-128 Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Oklahoma City Thunder 137-128 2023-03-08T04:49:58Z

Josh Giddey Praises Warriors After Besting Them

In addition, Giddey had some words for the Warriors following the game, noting that the Thunder had to constantly keep pushing because of how talented Golden State is.

“It seemed like that [they were] not going to go away easily,” Giddey said via the Thunder’s official YouTube channel. “Steph [Curry] made some big shots, Klay [Thompson], you know, [Jonathan] Kuminga was good down the stretch for them. And obviously, we were trying to take away a lot of their threes, so they got some dunks and layups, but you kind of got to pick your poison with those guys down the stretch. But I thought on the other end, we executed really well. They started blitzing Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] in the last few minutes, but guys were ready to make plays out of it. We got open threes [and] layups. So, I think both ends of the floor, I think for the most part of the game, we executed the game plan. We took care of what we needed to. It’s a really good win against a really good team.”