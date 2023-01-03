Trae Young Sends Strong Message on Klay Thompson After Being Bested by Warriors

It’s been a great stretch for the Golden State Warriors as of late. They’ve now won five games in a row (all at home) and have climbed to 20-18 on the season, which is good for ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

Their most recent win over the Atlanta Hawks came in the form of a double-overtime thriller. Klay Thompson scored a season-high 54 points, and Kevon Looney hit a game-winner to end the contest. After the game, Trae Young showed Thompson some respect and noted that the Hawks didn’t compete well enough in the first half.

“Klay did what he’s done his whole career. He got hot,” Young said. “And they got too far ahead in the first half for us to really fight back and take a big enough lead that you need to beat this type of team at home. I think we did a really good job in the second half, fighting out way back into it and making it a game, but that first half really hurt us.”

Young and the Hawks have been having a rough time this season, having now lost four games in a row. Plus, Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports recently reported that the situation in Atlanta is turning “toxic” and Young is attempting to get head coach Nate McMillan fired.

Against the Warriors, Young put up some great numbers, but it just wasn’t enough. The superstar point guard ended the night with 30 points, seven rebounds, and 14 assists on 8-of-22 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Klay Thompson Sends Message to Kevon Looney

With his 54 points, Thompson was the star of the show. It was an extremely impressive performance, especially for a player who has dealt with two season-ending injuries. However, Looney stole the spotlight at the end of the game.

He finished the night with 14 points, 20 rebounds, and three assists on 4-of-8 shooting from the field. After the game, Thompson showed Looney some love.

“Man, he’s just indispensable for us,” Thompson said. “Loon is incredible. His ability to be out there every single night, his ability to read the offense, protect the rim and rebound — I mean, 20 rebounds is not easy to do. That’s like scoring 40 in an NBA game. I’m just proud of the man for what he’s fought through as well. He had some injuries like myself that might have had him feeling like a shell of himself, but now he’s such a vital piece to what we do.”

Kevon Looney Discusses Career With Warriors

The Warriors inked Looney to a contract extension this past summer. After he signed it, Looney expressed his gratitude toward the organization and said how much the extension meant to him.

“You set goals, you don’t want to get too comfortable, too stagnant. To have a seven, eight-year career is already something to brag about,” Looney stated. “So for me to continue to go on and sign a new contract and continue to be a role model for the kids here, it just means a lot.”