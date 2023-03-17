Trae Young Sends Message to Stephen Curry After Warriors Lose to Hawks

It’s been a rough year for the Golden State Warriors so far. Despite winning the NBA Championship last season, they have struggled to maintain their place above .500 this year, and a lot of their issues have involved winning on the road.

Their road struggles continued on Friday night in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Golden State has now lost two games in a row, both on the road, against the LA Clippers and the Hawks. After the game, Trae Young spoke about Stephen Curry after the two players embraced post-game.

“I mean, he’s been like my big bro since I got into the league and even before that,” Young said via NBA on ESPN. “He’s always giving me advice, and I just appreciate him. He’s one of the guys who set the blueprint for guys like me to come into the league and take over. So, it’s a blessing to be able to have a guy like him to give me advice.”

Play

Trae Young breaks down his game-sealing steal against Warriors | NBA on ESPN Trae Young speaks following the Atlanta Hawks’ home win against the Golden State Warriors. Courtesy: Hawks/Bally Sports Southeast ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN+: plus.espn.com/ 📱 Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn 🏀 Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/2yxs3Og ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ☑️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2023-03-18T02:14:21Z

Young played extremely well against the Warriors, dominating in multiple facets of the game. The Hawks star ended the night with 25 points, six rebounds, and 12 assists on 8-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Curry also played fairly well, but he was relatively inefficient from deep. He finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 12-of-27 shooting from the floor and 4-of-13 from beyond the three-point arc.

Steve Kerr Name-Drops Donte DiVincenzo

The Warriors were simply unable to get the job done against the Hawks, despite having a chance late in the game. After the contest, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about their late-game shot selection. He said that they’ll always live with Curry and Klay Thompson shooting threes, but he threw Donte DiVincenzo into the mix, too.

“We got Steph and Klay shooting threes. We live with that all the time,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I think Donte had a good look as well. We had a couple of tough plays, but I think we had a couple of turnovers down the stretch as well. We had a couple of plays that we’d like to have back. But you can always say that at the end of every game. So, the main thing is we keep plugging away. We’re on to Memphis tonight and another game tomorrow night.”

Play

Steve Kerr Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Atlanta Hawks 127-119 Steve Kerr Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Atlanta Hawks 127-119 2023-03-18T02:20:12Z

Stephen Curry Delivers Frustrated Rant

In other news, after the Warriors’ recent loss to the Clippers, Curry delivered a frustrated rant. He is unhappy with how the Warriors have performed on the road this year.

“I mean, y’all know me,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that.”