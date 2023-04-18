Best Twitter Reactions to Warriors’ Draymond Green’s Stomp on Domantas Sabonis

Monday’s Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings took the internet by storm. On top of this series as a whole just kind of ruling (for everyone except for Warriors fans) and giving neutrals great basketball to watch, there was also “the stomp.”

With 7:03 to play in regulation, Kings forward Domantas Sabonis took a tumble, landing beneath Dubs star Draymond Green. The two then got tangled up, with Sabonis appearing to grab Green’s leg, at which point Green stomped down and caught him in the chest.

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

Green was subsequently ejected from Game 2, but not before exchanging some words with the home crowd.

Draymond Green interacts with Kings fans as he was ejected. (via ben.golliver/IG) pic.twitter.com/vRYyJ1AUda — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2023

In moments like this, Twitter never disappoints, with all of the most creative, comically-gifted users emerging from the shadows to fire off jokes and memes.

Rob Perez wasted no time and fired off a tweet, joking that Green would immediately be releasing an episode of “The Draymond Green Show” before the game even came to a close.

“This about to be the first ever podcast dropped before the game ends,” Perez joked.

this about to be the first ever podcast dropped before the game ends. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 18, 2023

The above tweet was the first of many Perez sent out regarding the incident, including one that shows an alternate angle of the altercation.

User (@khaldoggo69) replied with a video of Green dishing out a beating to Sabonis on WWE 2K.

Andrew Leezus sent out a similar to tweet to the one Perez shared, joking that Green was already recording his next podcast episode.

“No way Draymond the game isn’t even over,” Leezus posted, along with a photoshopped YouTube thumbnail of a new episode.

No way Draymond the game isn’t even over pic.twitter.com/O0M3Eca0P9 — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) April 18, 2023

Another account (@KBO_XXV) shared a video of Stone Cold Steve Austin stomping out Kane and captioned it, “Draymond Green when Sabonis grabbed his leg:”

Draymond Green when Sabonis grabbed his leg: pic.twitter.com/E1OY5PDnKH — K.BO XXV (@KBO_XXV) April 18, 2023

Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) compared Green’s ejection to the video of then Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown leaving a game against the New York Jets.

Draymond after getting ejected for stomping Sabonis pic.twitter.com/P3x6jrGHnP — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 18, 2023

Warriors’ Draymond Green Opens Up On Incident with Domantas Sabonis

After Green’s ejection he of course was asked about the incident. He explained to reporters that Monday was the second time his foot had been grabbed in as many games.

“I got my foot grabbed. Second time in two nights and referees just watching,” Green said via “The Athletic’s” Anthony Slater. “I got to land my foot somewhere. I’m not the most flexible person. You can only step so far with him pulling my leg away.”

Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.” Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2023

Domantas Sabonis Flip-Flops on Incident with Warriors’ Draymond Green

On the other hand, Sabonis was asked his thoughts, multiple times, on what had transpired between him and the Warriors star.

His initial response was much different than his second, at first seemingly having no problem with what had happened.

“Oh, no,” Sabonis said via House of Highlights when asked if he is upset with Green. “We’re both fighting for the rebound. We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It’s basketball. We got to move on to the next play. That’s playoff basketball. Look at the fans. This is it. We’re here to fight. So, every time we step on the floor, we’re going to give everything for our teammates and the franchise.”

Sabonis later switched up, saying that the game has no room for what Green had done to him.

“I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today,” he claimed via NBC Sports Kings.