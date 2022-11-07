Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors ‘Godsend’ Amid Recent Struggles

There haven’t been many positives for the Golden State Warriors this season. They are fresh off of an 0-5 road trip that saw them fall to 3-7 on the season. But according to head coach Steve Kerr, there has been one player shining amongst the rest for Golden State.

Ty Jerome joined the Warriors on a two-way contract, and Kerr said that he’s been a “godsend” for them.

“He gets you organized, he doesn’t turn the ball over, he plays good position defense without fouling, he does all the things that you try to teach, basically, and he’s been a godsend for us,” Kerr stated. “The way he’s played, the way he’s performed as one of our two-way guys, has been fantastic.”

So far this season, Jerome has appeared in seven games for the Warriors, playing 15.5 minutes per game. He’s averaged 6.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 57.1% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from behind the three-point line. The guard only averaged 0.3 turnovers per game.

Kerr said that Jerome’s size, shooting, and feel for the game have been crucial to the Warriors’ success.

“He’s got good size, excellent shooter, he’s got really good feel,” Kerr said. “Played four years of college, he’s been in the league a few years. He’s a really good basketball player.”

Kerr Calls Out Young Guard’s Performance

While Jerome has been playing a consistent role for the Warriors, Jordan Poole has been struggling to meet the expectations being set for him. Kerr said that Poole has been “trying too hard” and needs to play more in the flow of the game.

“He’s trying too hard,” Kerr said. “I think Jordan’s trying too hard to create every play. He’s at his best when there’s a flow to a game. He plays on and off the ball. He’s getting some catch-and-shoot opportunities. The NBA is filled with the greatest athletes on earth and trying to drill through those athletes time and again is not going to be a winning formula. Ball movement is crucial to trying to win at this level.”

So far this year, Poole has played in all 10 Warriors games and is averaging 29.5 minutes per contest. He’s putting up 16.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 41.0% shooting from the field and 31.0% shooting from distance.

Kerr Discusses Rotation Changes

After the Warriors’ road trip, Kerr noted that rotational changes would probably be coming. Golden State lost all five games on the road, and in their final loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, some young players (such as Jonathan Kuminga) stood out.

“We’re gonna change up the rotations a little bit, and I’ve got an idea of what I’m gonna do, but the staff will talk about it in the next couple of days and will solidify that,” Kerr said. “It should be a good week for us to get back on track.”

So, as Golden State attempts to find some stability and reestablish themselves as title contenders, Kerr is depending on Jerome, rotational changes, and a change in Poole’s mentality to help get them there.