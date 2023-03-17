Warriors Guard Calls Out Writer After ‘Miserable Media Coverage’

Right now, the Golden State Warriors are locked in on their playoff push. They’ve had an up-and-down season, but the only thing that matters at this point is how they perform down the stretch of the season. They need to be focused on maintaining their place in the playoff picture.

However, with March Madness going on, some players are also showing love to their collegiate teams. Warriors guard Ty Jerome recently called out Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated for his take on the Virginia Cavaliers, Jerome’s alma mater, losing in the first round of the tournament.

“Last time you wrote an article like this, you apologized a year later .. How many NCAA coaches have a national championship?? Lazy, old, miserable media coverage,” Jerome wrote.

Last time you wrote an article like this, you apologized a year later .. How many NCAA coaches have a national championship?? Lazy, old, miserable media coverage. https://t.co/BGaMoBEDm5 — ty Jerome (@tyjerome_) March 16, 2023

Over the years, Virginia has been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs on multiple occasions. They have a long history of being upset despite being named one of the top seeds in the tournament.

However, they did bring home a National Championship in 2019 under coach Tony Bennett. But according to Forde, that one title doesn’t make up for years of disappointment, and he believes the Bennett era in Virginia history is one of the worst. Jerome took exception to that claim.

Virginia’s streak of dismay continued in the first round of this year’s tournament. They fell to Furman University in heartbreaking fashion, throwing the ball away in the final moments of the game and allowing their opponents to hit a go-ahead shot.

Stephen Curry Delivers Frustrated Rant

After bringing home the Larry O’Brien trophy last season, the Warriors have hovered around the .500 mark for the majority of this year. Following their most recent loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, Stephen Curry delivered a frustrated rant on the team’s performance this year.

“I mean, y’all know me,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that.”

Play

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Clippers 134-126 Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Clippers 134-126 2023-03-16T05:44:49Z

Draymond Green Sounds Off on Stephen Curry

Curry ended the game against the Clippers with 50 points but couldn’t take home the win. After the game, Draymond Green spoke about what it’s like to play with Curry when he’s on fire like he was against LA.

“Yeah, I mean, you try to figure out what it is that you do,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “If that’s setting a screen, if that’s spacing, give him space. But you also try to stay active, so the defense can’t just go boxes and elbows on him and line everything up. You stay active. Cut, screen, just to keep the defense occupied while he does what he was doing.”