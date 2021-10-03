Andrew Wiggins has changed course and will likely be able to take the court for the Golden State Warriors when the season starts later this month.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday that the starting wing, who had said he would not be vaccinated against COVID-19 and was in danger of not being able to play any home games, had changed his mind. Golden State was already set to go into the season minus a key starter in the still-rehabbing Klay Thompson, and now will have the services of Wiggins.
Wiggins Gets the Shot
Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s practice, Kerr said that Wiggins changed his mind after having said he would not get the shot.
“Andrew got vaccinated,” Kerr said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.”
Wiggins had said back in March that he would not get vaccinated unless he were forced to do so, and now he was facing the prospect of missing half of the games this season if he stuck to that stance. A local ordinance would bar any unvaccinated Warriors players from entering the stadium, meaning Wiggins would only have been eligible to play in road games for the Warriors.
Wiggins had applied for a religious exemption, but was denied by the NBA.
I would release him and his salary, then go to arbitration to get the money back. It lets you know how bad of shape the Warriors are in if they have to start this bust.