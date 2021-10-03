“Andrew got vaccinated,” Kerr said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.”

Wiggins had said back in March that he would not get vaccinated unless he were forced to do so, and now he was facing the prospect of missing half of the games this season if he stuck to that stance. A local ordinance would bar any unvaccinated Warriors players from entering the stadium, meaning Wiggins would only have been eligible to play in road games for the Warriors.

Wiggins had applied for a religious exemption, but was denied by the NBA.