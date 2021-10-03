Andrew Wiggins has changed course and will likely be able to take the court for the Golden State Warriors when the season starts later this month.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday that the starting wing, who had said he would not be vaccinated against COVID-19 and was in danger of not being able to play any home games, had changed his mind. Golden State was already set to go into the season minus a key starter in the still-rehabbing Klay Thompson, and now will have the services of Wiggins.

Wiggins Gets the Shot

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s practice, Kerr said that Wiggins changed his mind after having said he would not get the shot.