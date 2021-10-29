Warrior Draymond Green Under Fire for Costly Mistake in First Loss

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has gained a reputation as one of the cerebral players in the league, which made his uncharacteristically careless mistake in the team’s first loss that much more puzzling.

Green is coming under fire for a turnover late in the October 29 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, a game in which the Warriors squandered a 19-point lead to lose in overtime. While the mistake itself has generated plenty of criticism, the play of the entire team is also under the microscope after what was a crushing loss.

Green’s Blunder

With just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 98, Green brought the ball up the floor and raised his hand in a fist to call out a play for teammates. But Green also took his eye off the clock, taking more than eight seconds to cross the halfcourt line. He was whistled for a violation, and the Warriors suffered a costly turnover. The teams would go scoreless over the final minute, and the Grizzlies took advantage in overtime to score a 104-101 win.

Draymond Green tries to call a play and instead gets whistled for an 8 second violation with under a minute left. Follow Grizzlies-Warriors in OT now: https://t.co/iClVOIZB3qpic.twitter.com/Am3se4mDZx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2021

After the game, many criticized Green for the unforced error.

“Green is one of the NBA’s smartest players,” noted Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. “Which seems strange to point out repeatedly after these absurd gaffes. But it’s true. His defensive recognition, court vision and screening savvy are next level.

“This was that bad, though.”

The Warriors led by as many as 19 points early in the game, but watched the Grizzlies slowly chip away behind the strong play of Ja Morant.

Warriors Struggle With Turnovers

Green was not the only member of the Warriors making unforced errors in the loss to the Grizzlies. The team as a whole struggled with turnovers, losing possession 23 times in the game. Both Green and Steph Curry turned over the ball five times.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team needs to be more structured, especially the second unit.

“But I think we need to examine what we’re running with that group and what we can do to settle them down,” Kerr said, via The Athletic. “We’re too scattered. We’ve always been a team that thrives in chaos, but we’re a little too chaotic right now. I think we need to settle down and trust the next guy can make a play. We have a lot of good passers and shooters.”

Unpressured by Grizzlies defense, Draymond Green commits vacuous eight-second violation https://t.co/cv26YTSbgy — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) October 29, 2021

While Green’s 8-second violation may have gotten the most attention, it was teammate Jordan Poole who may have struggled the most in Thursday’s loss. An addition to the starting lineup this season, Poole has already turned the ball over 18 times through five games and had six against the Grizzlies in just 24 minutes.

After the game, Curry said Poole needs to better understand just when to press the ball and when to slow things down.

“He wants it really bad,” Curry said, via The Athletic. “He wants to be great in this league. You can see it. But it takes time. For him, it’s understanding that you don’t have to press every night.”

