Warriors Aiming to Trade for League-Best Shot-Blocker: Report

The Golden State Warriors could be looking to add one of the league’s best rim protectors.

A new report suggests that the team is looking into a trade for the league’s top shot blocker, a center who could bring a strong defensive presence. Other rumors have suggested that the Warriors want to bring in another starting-caliber player to round out the lineup with the expected return of Klay Thompson next season, and this move would seem to meet that goal.

Warriors Going Big

A new report from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor suggests that Golden State is ready to go bigger for next season, discussing a potential trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. The 6-foot-11 Turner led the league with 3.4 blocks per game last year and also added a strong shooting touch, averaging 12.6 points while shooting 33.5 percent from behind the three-point arc. O’Connor reported that the Warriors have been in discussions with the Pacers about a potential deal.

“They are having trade conversations, I have not seen reported that, I believe I had it in my story that they’ve had some conversations with the Pacers, the Pacers have been one of the more active teams, the name that I’ve heard involved in those conversations is Myles Turner,” O’Connor said on the “NBA Mismatch” podcast.

A number of insiders have indicated that the Warriors are looking to package together their two lottery picks — the No. 7 and No. 14 selections — along with young center James Wiseman in order to land a player who could bring a more immediate impact. In an appearance on 95.7 The Game this week, San Francisco Chronicle beat reporter Connor Letourneau said the team’s top priority is maximizing the rest of Steph Curry’s prime. While a number of reports had suggested that the Warriors could target a superstar like Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal, Letourneau believed it was more realistic for the team to go after a starting-caliber player, and Turner would seem to fit the bill.

Warriors Looking to Add Size

Other insiders have suggested that the Warriors could be looking to add a big man this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley speculated that Golden State could target Houston Rockets center Christian Wood, who just enjoyed a breakout season in averaging 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.





Buckley speculated that the Warriors would be able to hold onto the higher of their two lottery picks, landing Wood with a package that includes the No. 14 pick, Wiseman, and wing Kelly Oubre Jr. in a sign-and-trade. Buckley has also pegged Turner as a likely target as well, noting that he and Draymond Green would create a strong defensive presence for the Warriors.

“Pair [Turner] with Green, and Golden State would have two of the best stoppers in the sport,” Buckley wrote for Bleacher Report. “The Warriors would also have the kind of sweet-shooting big who could keep the middle clear for Curry and Green to work their high pick-and-rolls. Add a few depth pieces, and they could be off and running toward another title.”

