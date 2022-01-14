Warriors’ Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha, Claps Back at Internet Trolls

Ayesha Curry doesn’t have much patience for internet trolls spreading rumors about her marriage.

The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry took to social media to clap back after one commenter referenced an anonymous report claiming that there had been infidelity in the marriage. Ayesha Curry, who had been silent on the matter before, took the opportunity to shut down the rumors.

Curry Responds to Internet Troll

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to share an image from GQ’s February cover story and photo shoot, which featured her husband. While the post itself was positive — and Ayesha even shared a gushing caption about her husband — one of the commenters made reference to the report claiming that both had been unfaithful.

Ayesha didn’t let it slide.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she responded. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Some of those spreading the rumor had made reference to Ayesha Curry’s 2019 appearance on the “Red Table Talk” show on Facebook Watch in which she spoke about getting a lack of “male attention,” though she did not appear to be referencing her husband in that appearance. This comment had also drawn criticism, leading Ayesha Curry to speak out against those who were purposely misconstruing her comments.

“This is exactly what I mean,” she commented in an Instagram post for Mother’s Day. “Speaking without examining the true context for yourself. Don’t read headlines. Watch the show. Everyone’s going crazy and my husband and I are over here sober as a gopher because I know what I said. … Willingness to speak on your thoughts unashamedly is being secure. Not the other way around.”

No Signs of Trouble for Currys

Despite the unfounded claim of a troubled marriage, there have been no public signs of discontent from either Ayesha or Steph Curry. The pair opened up about their relationship to People magazine last year, discussing how they met as teenagers at a youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, and connected again years later, when they began dating.

Though they became one of the NBA’s most visible couples — with Ayesha and their children often appearing on television and the couple working on some high-profile projects off the court — Steph said that he’s uneasy about the idea of people putting them on a pedestal.