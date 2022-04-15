Blockbuster Warriors Proposal Creates Superteam With LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have expressed a commitment to developing their group of talented young players in the hopes of remaining a title contender for the foreseeable future, but one insider believes they could trade them all away to create one more superteam.

The Warriors’ front office has consistently expressed faith in the group of players who have come over the course of the last two seasons, including center James Wiseman and rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Owner Joe Lacob made it clear that he wants the team to have both a core of veterans — Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green — along with the young, developing players.

Rick Kamla of NBA TV has another idea.

Wild Warriors Proposal

Earlier this week, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd floated an idea that the Los Angeles Lakers could trade Anthony Davis to the Warriors in exchange for Thompson and Wiseman. Kamla shared a graphic of Cowherd’s proposal and offered an idea of his own — substitute LeBron James for Davis, and add in the entire youth movement for Golden State.

That dude’s proposed deals are baseless + wack. The Lakers need to trade LeBron to the Dubs for Wiggins, Wiseman, Kuminga, Moody and picks. Time for the rebuild in LA. https://t.co/1zdhalKi4v — Rick Kamla (@RickKamlaSports) April 14, 2022

While getting in a dig at Cowherd’s proposal, Kamla offered a crazy one of his own.

“That dude’s proposed deals are baseless + wack. The Lakers need to trade LeBron to the Dubs for [Andrew] Wiggins, Wiseman, Kuminga, Moody and picks,” he tweeted. “Time for the rebuild in LA.”

Warriors Likely Not Interested

Kamla’s proposal goes quite a bit further than Cowherd, sending both of Golden State’s promising young rookies along with Wiseman and Wiggins who has finally lived up to the potential of his No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014. Wiggins has emerged as a two-way threat for the Warriors, earning his first-ever All-Star bid this year. The deal would kick-start a new era in Los Angeles and create a superteam in Golden State, with Curry playing alongside James.

If the Lakers were to offer this proposal to the Warriors, it may not get much of a response. The Warriors have many times expressed commitment to their young players, and this proposal would send them all off for the 37-year-old James who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.

Curry has also made it clear that he doesn’t feel a strong desire to play with the Lakers star. After LeBron said earlier this month that he would pick Curry as his teammate over any other active player, Curry politely turned down the idea.

Steph Curry’s reaction to hearing LeBron James comments about wanting to play with him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/frblnCNQGK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

“Oh, shoot! That is phenomenal,” Curry said, sharing a laugh at the idea of playing with James. “Well, he got his wish. He was the captain, he’s picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now. I’m good right now.”

“I mean, whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably the MVP kinda caliber dude like he is and one of the greatest of all time, cool,” Curry added “That’s amazing. We all can’t live in that fantasy world, though.”

