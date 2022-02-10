Warriors Champ Demands Respect for Former Teammate

The trade deadline has been busy this year, with multiple blockbusters already transpired. As we head into the waning hours of the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors have not done much with the roster.

With eyes on breaking their 15-year playoff drought, the crosstown Sacramento Kings tried to make a jolt to their roster. They traded away Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and other pieces for the services of Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis is a skilled big who can create actions for his teammates. After Nikola Jokic, Sabonis is widely considered the next traditional big that is able to operate as a premium point five.

Following a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, former Warriors Harrison Barnes was asked if Sabonis could be considered the best passing big Barnes will have played with. The 2015 champion was quick to clap back to not disrespect former Warriors big Andrew Bogut.

"Don't disrespect Andrew Bogut like that." -Harrison Barnes when asked whether he's played with a passing big like Domantas Sabonis — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) February 9, 2022

Andrew Bogut played four years for the Warriors from 2012-16 and helped win their first title since 1975. Besides his shot blocking prowess, the former first overall pick was considered to be an underrated passer.

Arvydas Sabonis may have passed down his vision basketball IQ down to his son, Domantas, but some people are quick to forget how lethal of a passer Bogut was.





Play



Best of Andrew Bogut's Dishes and Dimes Formers Warriors center Andrew Bogut always had a keen eye when it came to finding his teammates. Watch him go behind the back, between the legs and more in this compilation of the best of Bogut's assists. 2020-06-26T17:46:23Z

History May Show What the Warriors Plan to Do with the Deadline Approaching

After two years, the Golden State Warriors are back as contenders and look to play deep into May and June. Sitting second in the Western Conference, it is said that the Warriors brass is looking more at the returns of Draymond Green and James Wiseman as the trade deadline acquisitions than trying to acquire trade for anyone in particular.

Similar to the peak years with the Warriors, the team remained intact especially when they would be cruising to the playoffs year in and year out at the time. Warriors’ general manager Bob Myers provided insight as to how they planned to approach the tomorrows’ deadline.

“If the question is, ‘Have we seen enough to stand pat?’ I mean yes and no,” Myers tells the Mercury Times. “If something came along that was so good that we thought is better than the current version of us, then we would do it. But as far as feeling a pressure and a mindset of this isn’t good enough, we don’t feel that way. We don’t look at the roster as deficient.”

When Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were out for most of the year two years ago, the team opted to reshuffle the roster with a blockbuster deal. They acquired Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick (Jonathan Kuminga) for D’Angelo Russell.

The situation was an outlier that year, and Myers opted to acquire more assets with the team not going anywhere that season. Since then, they have reaped the awards with a revitalized Wiggins and an optimistic outlook with James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga.

With that sort of track record, Warrior fans and the local Bay Area media probably trust Myers and the Warriors brass to make smart moves as they look prime to compete for an NBA title.