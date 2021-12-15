Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Love From Wife Ayesha After Making History

Steph Curry got congratulations from across the sports world after making history this week, and one heartfelt message from someone very special to him.

The Golden State Warriors star made history on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, hitting a pair of triples in the first quarter to move past Ray Allen and into first all-time for three-pointers made. The game stopped to honor Curry’s moment and many fellow players took to social media to congratulate him, with Curry’s wife joining in to share some love.

Ayesha’s Message

Just minutes after Curry’s second three-pointer that gave him the record, his wife Ayesha took to Instagram to share a video tribute and some supportive words. The video showed a montage of Curry playing and making three-pointers mixed in with some shots of him celebrating with his wife and kids.

“2974 and counting. Congrats my baby,” Ayesha wrote. “I love you so much! You did that. To God be the glory. I’m so proud of ya”

Just after making the record, Curry took some time to share the moment with some other family members. He gave a hug to his mother, Sonya Curry, and also found father and former NBA player Dell Curry to celebrate.

Steph and his mom share a moment on a historic night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qsKuIs88hL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

In the lead-up to Tuesday’s game, Dell Curry also opened up about his son’s amazing accomplishment — which almost didn’t happen with the Warriors. Curry told NBA insider Marc Stein that he talked to Warriors head coach Don Nelson on the day his son was drafted, saying that he hoped Steph would end up with the New York Knicks with the next pick.

“I said, ‘No, we’d rather you not take him if he’s there because we have another place we’d like him to be,'” Dell said. “(Nelson) said, ‘Well, if he’s there we’re going to take him,’ and I said: ‘That’s your choice. You call me and ask me a question and I’m telling you the truth from my end.'”

Curry Soaks in the Moment

After days of intense buildup and speculation of just when he would finally take down Allen’s record, Curry said it ended up being a perfect moment.

“It was a beautiful ending to this last week,” Curry told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “The buildup to getting this number, it was a special atmosphere. I knew the Garden would deliver just in terms of how iconic this place is — I can’t say it enough, I appreciate so much the way the fans embraced the moment with me and let me kind of get lost in it. I could feel it. Once I took the shot on the wing, it just felt good, looked good — it felt like we were at home.”

Dream come true. In the Garden too 🙌🏽. Thank you everybody for reaching out and showing love. This means so much to me and my family. #dubnation been with it since Day 1. 2974 and counting………..longevity, accuracy, volume, range #CrazyFaith pic.twitter.com/NAccgAqNmZ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 15, 2021

Before the game, there had been some speculation that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could try to bring a bigger spotlight to Curry’s moment. The team played back-to-back games against the Indiana Pacers and Knicks, and some insiders believed that Curry would be given the night off against the Pacers to ensure that he would take down the record in Madison Square Garden. Curry ended up being in the lineup and had a full workload for both games, helping the Warriors win both and improve their league-best record to 23-5.

