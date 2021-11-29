Warrior Steph Curry Earns Standing Ovation, MVP Chants in Rival Arena

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry grew heated during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, then took out his anger on the Pacific Division rivals. By the end of the game, even Clippers fans were willing to put aside the resounding loss and recognize Curry’s masterful performance.

Curry earned a standing ovation from the Staples Center crowd, which included a sizeable contingent of Warriors fans, along with chants of “MVP! MVP!” after his 31-point performance. It marked the latest game that Curry was able to win over an opposing arena with what has been an MVP-caliber season so far.

Curry Wows Opposing Arena

Sunday’s 105-90 win over the Clippers was one of the most emotional games of the season for Curry. He earned a technical foul after exploding at an official after a no-call on a drive to the hoop — coming perilously close to a second one and an automatic ejection — and then focused his anger on the Clippers. Curry unloaded for 33 points, capping it off by making the technical foul sign after hitting a dagger three-pointer to give the Warriors a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

STEPHEN CURRY IS A MAD MAN pic.twitter.com/w1t3zqKnBV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

“I thought I got fouled, so I let my emotions go,” Curry said after the game, via ESPN. “And definitely fired me up, fired our team up — you have to be able to direct that energy into just putting the ball in the basket, obviously, after that. So that’s where I feel like we do it well, where you don’t let it become a distraction for the rest of the game, and it obviously helped open up the game.”

The performance earned the respect of the Staples Center, with fans giving Curry a standing ovation and chanting “MVP! MVP!” at times throughout the game.

Steph Curry gets a standing ovation at Staples Center after putting up 33 as the Warriors beat the Clippers. In every arena this season Curry is getting MVP chants & ovations; fans realize they’re watching one of the best to ever play @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/xbMvKdm56A — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) November 28, 2021

Opposing Fans Recognizing Curry

As Kylen Mills of KRON 4 News in San Francisco noted, Curry has earned applause and MVP chants in just about every road contest this season. In a visit to Cleveland — where Curry and fellow Warriors veteran Draymond Green were initially met with loud boos from a crowd holding onto bad memories from three NBA Finals defeats — the Warriors star also earned some MVP chants by the end of the contest. Curry led Golden State back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit in that game, scoring 40 points including 20 in the final frame.

A complete meltdown by this undermanned Cavs team down the stretch. Warriors outscore Cleveland 33-7 so far in the 4th — erase a 13 point deficit. MVP chants for Steph have started again. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 19, 2021