Warriors’ Steph Curry Earns Big Honor for His Dominant Start to Season

Steph Curry’s streak of Player of the Month honors is now up to three.

On Thursday, the league announced that Curry had earned NBA Western Conference Player of the Month honors for October/November, the third consecutive time that the Golden State Warriors star has taken home the honor stretching back to last season. Curry is averaging 27.8 points per game so far this season, second only to Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s 28.6 points per game. Curry has also helped jump-start the Warriors to an 18-3 record, tied for the league’s best, and is already earning some buzz as a top MVP candidate.

Curry’s Hot Start to 2021

After turning in an MVP-worthy campaign in 2020, Curry has picked right up where he left off. As ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk noted, Curry has shot 45.2% from the field this season, including 41.2% on three-pointers, and topped 40 points scoring four times already. His game is about more than just scoring, with Curry averaging 6.6 assists per game along with 5.7 rebounds, which would be a career-high if he can maintain the pace.

There's nobody like him.#DubNation, say hello to your Western Conference Player of the Month ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mAaQxEb7gv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 2, 2021

After the Warriors followed up a five-year run to the NBA Finals by sinking to the bottom of the league in the 2019-20 season, Curry has been on a two-year campaign to bring the team back to title contention. Curry recently told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that failing to reach the NBA’s bubble in 2020 served as motivation, but was also a low point of his career.

“Watching the bubble was the lowest point of those two years,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. “There was a part of me that felt it was nice to get refreshed, and a part of me really missed playing on that stage. That was the first time in seven years of not being in the playoffs. We know each player had their own experiences in the bubble, but I would have loved to have been there competing. I would say that was the lowest point in terms of my basketball experience because I felt so far away from it. This is what I love to do.”

Warriors Continue to Improve

The hot start for Curry could strike even more fear into Warriors’ rivals when they think about what happens next — the long-awaited return of his fellow Splash Brother. Klay Thompson is in the final stages of a year-long rehab for a torn Achilles, which came immediately after an ACL tear in the 2019 finals wiped out his 2019-20 season. Thompson is likely just a few weeks away from his first NBA action in more than two years, and already showing signs that he’s ready to hit the court running.

A video earlier this week showed Thompson knocking down a game-winning three-pointer in a scrimmage for the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, which caught the attention of his teammates.

Klay with the game-winning 3 in practice today 🤩 [via @kevo408] pic.twitter.com/jQXpf7ZpBL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2021

“You see that video of Klay the other day, I’m like, ‘Oh! Oh!’ Now you’re locked in even more,” said Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala, appearing with his teammate on The Draymond Green Show. “Let’s not waste no time, let’s not throw nothing away, let’s take advantage of all these moments. We all know this ain’t guaranteed and everyone — whatever they say — just because you have a good team don’t mean you’re gonna win it. You still have to win it.”

